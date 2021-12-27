Alex Jones says Trump is either ignorant or one of the meanest men who ever lived in Christmas Day post





Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has issued a “warning” to former President Donald Trump, calling him “ignorant” or “mean” for encouraging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The infamous extremist speaking leader made the comments on his InfoWars show on December 25.

“This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump. Mr. Jones said.

In the past, Mr. Jones has been a staunch but not a staunch supporter of Mr. Trump. Mr Jones is said to have helped secure funding for the “Stop the Steal” rally which ultimately turned into the Capitol Riot on January 6.

The conspiracy theorist’s change in tone was apparently prompted by recent statements by Mr Trump praising the coronavirus vaccine and encouraging conservatives not only to shoot, but to celebrate it and see it as a conservative victory. .

“What you said to Candace Owens was nothing more than a series of dirty lies,” Mr. Jones said on his show.

Mr Jones was referring to Mr Trump’s interview with right-wing provocateur Ms Owens. During the interview, Ms Owens, an anti-vaxxer, tried to imply that coronavirus vaccines don’t work because more people have died from Covid-19 since Joe Biden took office and since. that vaccines have become available.

Mr Trump cut her off and immediately derailed his argument, insisting that vaccines worked and that people who got sick and died were not vaccinated.

Oh no, the vaccines work, but … the people who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you are protected, ”Mr. Trump said. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.

Mr. Trump has long been a supporter of the vaccine and sees it as the crowning achievement of his administration. During a speaking tour earlier this month, Mr. Trump encouraged the extremely conservative public to be proud of the vaccine.

“I think it would have been the Spanish flu of 1917,” Mr Trump told the crowd, who booed him upon learning he had taken a booster shot. “It was going to devastate the country far beyond what it is now. Take credit for it.”

Ms Owens suggested that Mr Trump, who had regular access to briefings detailing the results of top scientists responding to the pandemic, was pro-vaccine only because he was “too old” to find the same obscure websites she uses for her “independent research”.

People often forget, for example, how old Trump is, she said. He comes from a generation. I’ve seen other older people have the exact same point of view, for example, they came from before TV, before the Internet, before they could do their independent research. And whatever they read in a newspaper presented to them, they believed it was a reality.

Despite Ms Owen’s best efforts to ease the cognitive dissonance her viewers have experienced as a result of support for Mr Trump’s vaccine, the real explanation for the former president’s position likely has nothing to do with his age and everything to do with his pride.

After the speaking tour where Mr. Trump admitted he took a booster shot, New York Times Maggie Haberman asked the former president’s team why he wasn’t playing ball with talking points GOP anti-vaxx. He was given a handwritten note bearing the signature of the former president.

“Must be telling the truth and very proud to have produced all 3 vaccines so quickly,” the note said. “Millions of lives saved around the world. Best wishes Donald.”

