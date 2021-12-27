Prime Minister Modi to address the nation in Mann Ki Baat’s final episode today | Latest India News





Sunday’s edition will also be the 84th overall in the monthly radio program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunday at 11 a.m., will address the nation through his monthly Mann ki baat radio program. The last edition of Mann Ki Baat will be the last of the year and the 84th overall. Tomorrow at 11am! #, Mann Ki Baat’s official nickname shared on Twitter on Saturday. PM @narendramodi to share his thoughts on the Mann Ki Baat show Sunday morning at 11 a.m. on @DDNational, tweeted Doordarshan, the Union government-founded public service broadcaster. The address can be found on the official PM Modi YouTube channel. Doordarshan will also be live streaming the speech. Mann Ki Baat, whose first episode aired on October 3, 2014, typically airs on the last Sunday of each month. The penultimate episode of 2021 aired on November 28. In each edition, the Prime Minister speaks to the nation on a range of issues, including events that occurred just before that particular address or that will be observed in the days to come. During a pandemic, a large part of each monthly address has been devoted to Covid-19. So Sunday’s speech will likely focus on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and related issues. In an impromptu speech to the nation last night, Prime Minister Modi announced that from January 3, the national anti-Covid vaccination campaign will also open for 15-18 year olds. It also announced booster shots for healthcare and frontline workers, as well as citizens over 60 with co-morbidities, starting January 10. Close story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-address-nation-in-year-s-last-mann-ki-baat-episode-today-101640481437461.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos