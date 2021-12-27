Xi emphasizes action to ensure food security

Combine harvesters are used to harvest rice on farmland owned by the Beidahuang Agricultural Reclamation Group. CHINA DAILY



It calls for concrete measures to stimulate agricultural production, supply

President Xi Jinping reiterated the need to stabilize the fundamentals of the agricultural sector and ensure the country’s food security, saying China should achieve tangible results by growing more soybeans and other oil crops.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for more concrete measures and stricter implementation to ensure stable agricultural production and supply and steady growth. in the sector and rural areas.

Xi’s remarks were released on Sunday as the two-day Central Rural Labor Conference, which presented China’s rural development plans for the coming year, concluded in Beijing.

Addressing a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi stressed that securing the supply of primary commodities is a major strategic issue and that the Chinese people must have firm control over their own supply. food.

He underscored the importance of self-sufficiency in food security, saying officials from Parties and government must shoulder the same responsibilities.

It is important to ensure the area of ​​arable land and the level of food production in the main cereal production areas as well as other areas, he said.

Xi stressed that the requirements for protecting arable land need to be further clarified to ensure that China’s total of 120 million hectares of agricultural land is a reliable figure and that all agricultural land is fertile.

He stressed the importance of adjusting the crop structure and ensuring the security of supply of pork and vegetables.

The president said that consolidating the results of poverty reduction is the premise of rural revitalization, calling for unremitting efforts in this regard to improve the lives of residents who have just emerged from poverty.

It is important to advance the alignment between poverty reduction efforts and rural revitalization to prevent a large-scale re-emergence of poverty, he said.

Premier Li Keqiang said at an executive meeting of the State Council before the conference that the nation must adopt relentless measures in the production and supply of key grains and agricultural products.

He called for more efforts to stabilize the cereal area and increase production of soybeans and other oil crops, saying stable supplies and prices of agricultural production materials must be guaranteed.

It is important to implement the strategy to increase cereal production potential with measures to stabilize the area of ​​agricultural land, improve agricultural technology and strengthen protection of agricultural land, he said.

Li also called for measures to improve rural governance and the living environment in rural areas and to continue to refine rural infrastructure and the level of public services.

The conference, which brought together ministerial officials and officials from different provincial regions, called for measures to stabilize the grain area next year and increase production of oil crops to ensure that China’s grain production can be achieved. stabilized at a level of 650 billion kilograms in 2022.

China’s grain production reached 682.85 billion kg in 2021, up 13.4 billion kg from last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Conference participants also pledged to stabilize pig production and ensure an efficient supply of livestock, poultry and aquatic products.

The conference also adopted the decision to develop 6.66 million hectares of high-quality agricultural land, advance advancements in key agricultural technologies, and improve research, development and application of agricultural machinery.