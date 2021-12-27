Politics
Xi emphasizes action to ensure food security
It calls for concrete measures to stimulate agricultural production, supply
President Xi Jinping reiterated the need to stabilize the fundamentals of the agricultural sector and ensure the country’s food security, saying China should achieve tangible results by growing more soybeans and other oil crops.
Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for more concrete measures and stricter implementation to ensure stable agricultural production and supply and steady growth. in the sector and rural areas.
Xi’s remarks were released on Sunday as the two-day Central Rural Labor Conference, which presented China’s rural development plans for the coming year, concluded in Beijing.
Addressing a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi stressed that securing the supply of primary commodities is a major strategic issue and that the Chinese people must have firm control over their own supply. food.
He underscored the importance of self-sufficiency in food security, saying officials from Parties and government must shoulder the same responsibilities.
It is important to ensure the area of arable land and the level of food production in the main cereal production areas as well as other areas, he said.
Xi stressed that the requirements for protecting arable land need to be further clarified to ensure that China’s total of 120 million hectares of agricultural land is a reliable figure and that all agricultural land is fertile.
He stressed the importance of adjusting the crop structure and ensuring the security of supply of pork and vegetables.
The president said that consolidating the results of poverty reduction is the premise of rural revitalization, calling for unremitting efforts in this regard to improve the lives of residents who have just emerged from poverty.
It is important to advance the alignment between poverty reduction efforts and rural revitalization to prevent a large-scale re-emergence of poverty, he said.
Premier Li Keqiang said at an executive meeting of the State Council before the conference that the nation must adopt relentless measures in the production and supply of key grains and agricultural products.
He called for more efforts to stabilize the cereal area and increase production of soybeans and other oil crops, saying stable supplies and prices of agricultural production materials must be guaranteed.
It is important to implement the strategy to increase cereal production potential with measures to stabilize the area of agricultural land, improve agricultural technology and strengthen protection of agricultural land, he said.
Li also called for measures to improve rural governance and the living environment in rural areas and to continue to refine rural infrastructure and the level of public services.
The conference, which brought together ministerial officials and officials from different provincial regions, called for measures to stabilize the grain area next year and increase production of oil crops to ensure that China’s grain production can be achieved. stabilized at a level of 650 billion kilograms in 2022.
China’s grain production reached 682.85 billion kg in 2021, up 13.4 billion kg from last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Conference participants also pledged to stabilize pig production and ensure an efficient supply of livestock, poultry and aquatic products.
The conference also adopted the decision to develop 6.66 million hectares of high-quality agricultural land, advance advancements in key agricultural technologies, and improve research, development and application of agricultural machinery.
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202112/27/WS61c8f379a310cdd39bc7d816.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]