PM Modis sends purified air on booster doses at short notice | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ decision to address the nation on Saturday evening at short notice was driven by the need to effectively communicate decisions to initiate booster doses and child immunizations without any unnecessary speculation .

Rather than leaving the matter to officials and press releases, Prime Minister Modi explained the categories eligible for the precautionary dose (as he chose to call the booster shots) and also placed the decisions in context. of the current Covid situation in the country.

Sources said the reference to precautionary doses should be seen in the context of studies and surveys revealing a high degree of hybrid immunity in the country that arises from being vaccinated and also contracting the disease. at some point. Infection in such cases can often be asymptomatic, as serologic surveys showing antibodies suggest even in children who have not received vaccines. Thus, recalls could be best viewed as precautionary doses for people of a certain age group or in risky jobs.

The government has been cautious about initiating childhood immunizations despite encouraging results from Covaxin and Zydus injections, the idea being that even a few misplaced unwanted reports could turn out to be a serious setback. In addition, government experts noted the minimal infections in children and the prevalence of antibodies.

The advent of the more transmissible Omicron variant and concerns about immunity levels in older people who received the vaccines in early 2021 and health and frontline workers have led to an extensive review of the data and evidence. decisions announced by the Prime Minister.

In addition, it was also necessary, according to these sources, to ensure adequate availability of vaccines for the large number of people who will be eligible for boosters and the first doses for children. The government’s current goal of scaling up comprehensive adult immunization remains relevant as it is basic protection against serious illness and death. Bringing this figure to at least 85% from the current 61% is a top priority.

Overall, the Prime Minister’s speech was seen as reflecting the need for caution and at the same time showing confidence that the country was ready to deal with the rise in Omicron infections. Comments from business and industry, sources said, reflected a willingness to take the developing situation into account rather than anticipate big upheavals. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

