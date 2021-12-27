Reaction to the death of Desmond Tutu





The world mourns South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who has passed away at the age of 90.

South Africans, world leaders and people around the world have mourned the death of the man regarded as the country’s moral conscience. (AFP)

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of the fight against the white minority regime, has died at the age of 90.

Tutu came to prominence in the 1980s for his important role in opposing the apartheid regime in South Africa, emphasizing non-violent protests.

His funeral is set for January 1.

Here are the reactions to his death on Sunday:

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of exceptional South Africans who left us a liberated South Africa.

“Desmond Tutu was a peerless patriot; a leader of principle and pragmatism who made sense of the biblical idea that faith without works is dead.”

All right, good and faithful servant. You will be greatly missed. May God bless South Africa and protect its people.

Nkosi Sikelel iAfrika. # RIPDesmondTutu

– Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2021

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

“On this morning after Christmas, we are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.”

“His courage and moral clarity helped inspire our commitment to change US policy toward the repressive apartheid regime in South Africa.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a staunch opponent of apartheid and a committed human rights defender. He has inspired millions of people, not only in South Africa, but around the world, to support those who fight for freedom and justice.

Nelson Mandela Foundation

“His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his reflection on creating liberating futures for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A thinker. leader. A shepherd. “

The @NelsonMandela Foundation is saddened to learn of the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. This loss is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences go to Mam Leah and the Tutu family.

Full statement: https://t.co/rET7kevXjf pic.twitter.com/f3hZ5j2CLh

– NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) December 26, 2021

Vatican telegram

“His Holiness Pope Francis has learned with sadness of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu … Conscious of his service to the Gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native South Africa, his Holiness surrenders his soul to the loving mercy of Almighty God. “

Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom

“I am joined by the entire royal family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly defended human rights in South Africa and around the world. I fondly remember my meetings with him and his great warmth and humor.

“The loss of Archbishop Tutu will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many in Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem. “

A chief Antonio Guterres

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu – an imposing global figure for peace and justice, the voice of the voiceless and an inspiration to people around the world.

“We will continue to draw our strength from his humanity, his passion and his determination to fight for a better world for all.”

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu – an imposing global figure for peace and justice, the voice of the voiceless and an inspiration to people around the world.

We will continue to draw our strength from his humanity, his passion and his determination to fight for a better world for all.

– Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 26, 2021

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

“Desmond Tutu has done a lot of good for the world. His legacy of resistance to apartheid and inequality lives on in South Africa today and for all mankind.”

Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibet

“The friendship and spiritual bond between us was something we cherished. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was completely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good.”

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King

“I am saddened to learn of the death of a world sage, human rights leader and powerful pilgrim on earth… We are better because he was here.”

I thank God for Archbishop Desmond Tutu. What a vessel of truth, grace, love and justice. pic.twitter.com/gpwMFK6dHW

– Be a King (@BerniceKing) December 26, 2021

World Council of Churches

“His sense of humor and infectious laughter have helped resolve many critical situations in South African political and religious life. He has managed to break through almost every deadlock. He shared the laughter with us. and the grace of God over and over again. “

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor will be remembered.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

“One of his words is terse, but powerful and true: ‘If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have taken the side of the oppressor.’”

Today Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela’s anti-racism comrade, has died at the age of 90 in South Africa. One of his sentences is concise but powerful and true: if you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the oppressor’s side. pic.twitter.com/xSy8n6aJmF

-Andrs Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 26, 2021

Basim Naeem of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas

“Our Palestinian people have lost a staunch supporter of their march towards freedom and independence. Father Desmond Tutu has spent his entire life fighting against racism and defending human rights, especially on Palestinian land.

Wasel Abu Youssef, Palestine Liberation Organization

“Father Desmond Tutu was one of the biggest supporters of the Palestinian cause. He had always defended the rights of the Palestinians to win their freedom and rejected the Israeli occupation and apartheid.

India PM Narendra Modi

Desmond Tutu was a “guiding light” to countless people around the world. “The emphasis he placed on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his passing and offer my deepest condolences to all of his admirers. May his soul rest in peace. “

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema

Desmond Tutu was a “gallant son of African soil who fought against the injustices of humanity”.

Tutu belonged to “a generation of selfless African leaders who courageously challenged the injustices of apartheid and racial subjugation against the African people in South Africa and other marginalized people around the world.”

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

“Through his distinguished work over the years as a cleric, freedom fighter and peacemaker, Archbishop Tutu has inspired a generation of African leaders who have adopted his non-violent approaches to the liberation struggle.

The elders

“We are all devastated,” said Mary Robinson, president of The Elders, a group of world leaders working for peace and human rights that Tutu co-founded.

“He inspired me to be a ‘prisoner of hope’, in his inimitable phrase,” said Robinson, a former president of Ireland.

The Elders said in a statement that they had “lost a dear friend, whose infectious laughter and mischievous sense of humor have delighted and charmed them all.”

My deepest condolences on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Prize winner, close confidant of Nelson Mandela, icon of the fight against apartheid and champion of human rights. Its critical role in national liberation and reconciliation is an inspiration for future generations.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2021

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

“My deepest condolences on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Prize winner, close confidant of Nelson Mandela, icon of the struggle against apartheid and champion of human rights. His essential role in liberation and national reconciliation is an inspiration for future generations. “

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/africa/we-are-better-because-he-was-here-reaction-to-desmond-tutu-s-death-53039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos