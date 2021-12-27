Boris Johnson prepares for crucial data briefing ahead of Covid rules decision





Boris Johnson is due to receive the latest data from Covid on Monday as he questions whether to impose further restrictions on England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. New measures have already entered into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but ministers have so far backed away by dictating new rules to those in England, hoping instead that warnings would encourage them. people to control their own behavior and reduce social contact. The Prime Minister is expected to be briefed by Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty, who is reportedly likely to receive a knight for his pandemic efforts, and Chief Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance. Close



Professor Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sir Patrick Vallance during a press briefing in Downing Street (Hollie Adams / PA) Pennsylvania Professor Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sir Patrick Vallance during a press briefing in Downing Street (Hollie Adams / PA) If the numbers are positive, Mr Johnson could be persuaded to stick to the lighter measures introduced under Plan B, possibly with some additional advice. However, if cases start to put unsustainable pressure on the NHS, the Prime Minister may feel the need to intervene with tighter restrictions. The Times reported that regardless of the scenario, weddings and funerals would be exempt from any new rules. It comes as the latest NHS figures showed more than 10,000 patients waited 12 hours to be admitted to hospital in November, up from 2,148 around the same time last year. While a record number of NHS trusts registered, patients had waited almost 24 hours between arriving at hospital by ambulance and their assessment. Close



Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London (Jonathan Brady / PA) Pennsylvania Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London (Jonathan Brady / PA) NHS England data for October 2021 records the longest waits between arriving at A&E and an initial assessment. And nearly a third of all trusts had the longest wait, between 23 and 24 hours. Some 23 trusts said the longest wait for an assessment was 1,439 minutes, or one minute under 24 hours. Shadow Labor Health Secretary Wes Streeting said 24 Hours on A&E isn’t just a TV show, it’s now what patients are forced to go through under the Tories. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: Health officials are responding to the pressures that growing hospital admissions and increasing levels of staff absences are already placing on frontline services. Now is the time for the government to be clear on the steps it needs to take to get the situation under control. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reported that schools were making plans to send full-year groups home for distance learning in the event of a staff shortage due to Omicron after the Christmas holidays. It is understood that school closings are not being considered by ministers for January. A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: The Prime Minister and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open and there is a common commitment within government to do so. Close



Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi. (James Manning / PA) Pennsylvania Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi. (James Manning / PA) Education is a top priority and school closures are not being considered. But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told The Telegraph that principals hope for the best but foresee the worst. He said: If you have a fixed pool of people who can teach young people, the only last resort for schools and colleges is to start thinking about certain age groups that should be prioritized in the short term.

