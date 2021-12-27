Narendra Modi Tide on his toughest year as Prime Minister, will assert his political capital in 2022

2021 has been the most difficult year for Narendra Modis as Prime Minister. The second wave of Covid-19 hit India with all its ferocity, the BJP lost in West Bengal in a high stakes fight, fuel prices have left a hole in the pockets of citizens, five chief ministers of the BJP were changed and Modi had to overturn one of his most daring decisions, the farm laws.

It was a difficult year for the country… Prime Minister Modi was leading the front, said a senior government official.

We enter 2022 with an imminent third wave in sight amid the exploding situation on a global scale on the Omicron variant. The scenario may seem less optimistic for some, but Modi clearly remains the Numero Uno bet to counter the challenges of the country. A leader to whom he does not appear to be a political threat even after more than seven years in the presidency with the opposition having little to challenge him in terms of an acceptable face or a credible narrative. Modis’ political capital remains huge, the senior official said.

It is important to understand why this is so. A senior Union minister told News18.com that the opposition often confuses an ongoing crisis with an opportunity against Modi without realizing that popular public support is lagging behind.

It is this public sentiment of supporting a leader with a strong nationalist streak – who additionally offers the poor a full package of benefits such as clean water, houses, bottles, toilets, medical insurance, rations. free and vaccines – which puts Modi in a good position. instead, argued the minister.

Attacking him for alleged corruption or Hindutva against Hindu – the two approaches taken by Rahul Gandhi so far – have not had much resonance among the electorate. The former failed spectacularly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the latter will be put to the test in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

So they wonder if Modi is a real Hindu? The man behind the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi is not a true Hindu? Modi doesn’t even need to respond to such inane accusations. His simple action, like diving into the Ganges at Kashi, gave the answer to Rahul Gandhi, a senior BJP official said.

The decision to withdraw the farm laws was seen by some as a sign of a weakened Modi, but the prime minister managed to make it clear that it had been done with nationalist concerns at the forefront and with the foresight not to let a border state succumb to radical designs.

His act of begging for forgiveness blunted the narrative of the Sikh identity issue backfiring on him. Subsequent incidents like the attempted sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and an explosion in Ludhiana proved Modis’ assessment to be correct that anti-Indian forces had attempted to stir up trouble in the Punjab.

Two recent statements by Home Secretary Amit Shah summed up the Modi factor in difficult times. Shah first said that there may have been a few bad decisions made by the Modi government, but the intention was never in bad faith.

He clarified on December 25 that Modi never made decisions that people would like but made decisions that are good for the people. He said that because of this, Modi sometimes suffered political damage and bitterness, but never strayed from the path. This brings us to Modi, the accomplished politician.

The political opportunity

The pain of not winning in West Bengal after a promising performance by Lok Sabha in the state would be a major political disappointment for Modi. Elections are fighting to be won, at all costs and at all costs – this BJP mantra since 2014 under Modi was most pronounced in 2021, most in West Bengal where the party has gone all out.

In addition, not to announce CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s seat as the face in Assam and replace it with Himanta Biswa Sarma after the ballot victory, change two CMs in Uttarakhand, replace veteran CM BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka and finally withdraw Vijay Rupani as CM of his Gujarat State House, Modi has chosen the option of limiting the damage before damage is actually done in the impending elections in those states.

Modis’ message was clear: the popularity of the leaders and the record of governance remain the most important factors.

It got even stronger with the images that emerged this year of Prime Minister Modi walking with his hand on the shoulder of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, his hand-picked surprise choice for the biggest state in 2017. Opponents of Modis cite that he is no longer so tall. a vote collector in state elections, but those close to the prime minister say the debate could be settled in Uttar Pradesh’s very important elections. The BJP is confident that it will return to power in the state by a large margin.

Uttar Pradesh could be the culmination of BJP and PM Modi in 2022 with a victory there possibly paving the way for Modi’s return as PM for the third time in 2024. Modi is also a good factor. more prominent in UP, having a big stake in the state as MP for Varanasi. He has toured UP a dozen times over the past two months and has more plans.

If the party also manages to retain Uttarakhand in March and continue its victorious run in Gujarat later this year in the elections, Modis’ decision to replace the outgoing chief ministers would prove to be a masterstroke. Also linked to the polls in 2022, Goa, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh are states where the BJP did not go for a CM change.

In Goa, the BJP is also fighting a fiery charge from the AAP and the latest entrant TMC. But the BJP believes the state assembly’s results in 2022 will slow the opposition camp and unity.

The unknown factor

Amid all this, the Covid-19 pandemic remains an unknown for Modi and the country. How the Omicron or future Covid-19 variants will play out in India, will the reinforced infrastructure in terms of hospital beds and oxygen factories be enough not to have a repeat of the second wave will continue to be a test for the prime minister.

A first step has been taken by opening an additional dose of vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers as well as for co-morbid elderly people. Vaccination is also being rolled out for adolescents aged 15 to 18. India has conducted the world’s largest vaccination campaign under the leadership of Modis, with 62% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

Opinions may vary, but Modi remains a calming factor for many in difficult times.

