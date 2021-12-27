The stock market conundrum surrounding Donald Trump’s new media venture | Economy





Presentation ceremony of Donald Trump’s TRUTH Social platform, on October 20 in Los Angeles.CHRIS DELMAS (AFP)

On the long list of even stocks remaining this year, Digital World Acquisition Corp could take the cake, analysts say. The stock bell that this PSPC gave after making a deal with former President Donald Trump’s new media firm will go down in history as the maximum exponent of an exercise in which memes stock – an action that Gaining popularity among retail investors thanks to social media platforms – have become all the rage. Before Digital World hits Wall Street, the chain of movie theaters AMC or the game store GameStop, but Digital World’s association with Trump promises to bring more surprises: the mix of finance, ideology, profitability and spurious interests – those of those who invest in the media platform of the likely candidate for re-election in 2024 – is so explosive it is in the spotlight.

Trump continues to make noise, a lot of noise. The alternate reality that emerged during his turbulent tenure is now taking shape within the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which will serve as a guest speaker after being silenced on Google, Facebook and Twitter for encouraging the assault on the Capitol on January 6. The tycoon’s new business, or chair, is the eye of a political and stock market hurricane because of its characteristics, the identity of the investors and, above all, because of the investigation opened by the Wall Street regulators in Digital. World, a SPAC or blank check company, as it’s called in the United States, that sells stock to the public and already operates on the Nasdaq, and that Trump has teamed up with to go public. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, federal regulator) is investigating the details of the negotiations between the SPAC and TMTG.

The Digital World share price climbed 1,657% after the merger was announced, breaking records that no one, not even analysts, can explain. Despite the red flags, the buzz among investors has led to an implicit valuation of $ 10 billion for the company, according to Renaissance Capital. Plus, he raised $ 1 billion for Trump Media, no one knows from whom or where.

Too much dust even for the controversial Trump. In a flight forward to being a private label, TMTG last week announced an agreement with Canadian Rumble to provide video and streaming services to TRUTH Social (VERDAD Social), Trump’s new social network. and the main product of TMTG. As part of our mission [sic]Trump Media continues to align itself with service providers who do not discriminate on the basis of political ideology, the Republican, the firm’s chairman, said in a statement. America is ready for the social TRUTH and to end the culture of cancellation, he added. Rumble was designed to be free from the culture of cancellation, explained the Canadian firm, which offers free, open and neutral internet while aligning itself with prominent ultras like Dan Bongino, a former member. secret services become tribune of the conservative chain. FOX.

Matthew Tuttle of Tuttle Capital Management points to the darkness surrounding the Trump Media-SPAC deal. It’s been a mad rush since the announcement, going from $ 10 a share to $ 175, [incluso] now it’s around 50. It’s crazy that a SPAC, which has a cap of $ 10 per share, is trading so high, especially when the underlying merger is so murky. But being linked to Donald Trump makes him the most memorable meme of all the memes store, so anything is possible, Tuttle explains via email, recalling AMC and GameStop precedents earlier this year, and that the case of Digital World would multiply by a million, he underlines.

All of this must be seen as a stake [del juego]Because it is what it is, sources at Renaissance Capital told CNN, who did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. It seems that much of the evaluation [de Digital World] It is based on the hype and personal popularity of Donald Trump. This is not a solid justification for the investment, they add.

One of the hallmarks of the Trump-SPAC deal is how little information is released about the company base. And those that have been made public raise more questions than answers. Also the election as CEO of former Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, who lacks business experience in the tech and media sector beyond running his farm in California. Nunes is a staunch Trump sidekick and opposed to certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Because reasonable doubts go beyond the financial stage to reach politics: more precisely, the potential use of TMTG in a hypothetical re-election campaign. Trump Media is not a campaign vehicle. In fact, as a for-profit company incorporated in Delaware, it is obligated to serve shareholders, recalls John Foley of Reuters’ Breaking Views department in his analysis. Channeling investments in a listed company that can facilitate and participate in the political debate, and in which Trump acts as the president and chief executive of the company, could be a leap forward.

TMTG’s business forecasts are by no means modest, despite all the doubts raised. It plans to reach an audience of 81 million users by 2026 and an average revenue of $ 13.50 per customer. TMTG +, the streaming platform, plans to have 40 million users by 2025, with a monthly subscription of $ nine, similar to popular platforms like Netflix. TMTG aspires to create a media powerhouse to compete with the liberal media consortium and fight the big tech companies in Silicon Valley, which have used their one-sided power to silence opposing voices in the United States, TMTG said in its presentation. Finance, ideology, business or politics, what are the real issues? At the moment, judging by the tangle of information in this regard, there does not appear to be a solution to the conundrum.

