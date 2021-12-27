Elimination of the premium and the disturbance pending the decision of Joko Widodo





RADARDEPOK.COM – The transfer of the use of non-environmentally friendly fuel oil (BBM) is being prepared by the government on a roadmap. One of them is the transfer of Ron 88 or Premium gasoline and also Ron 90 or Pertalite gasoline to a more environmentally friendly fuel, namely Pertamax Cs. However, the decision is still awaiting the approval of President Joko Widodo through the ratification of a presidential regulation (Perpres). This is not the first time that the issue of phasing out premium gasoline has surfaced. For several years the government has been discussing the abolition of premium gasoline, but so far this has not been achieved. In August 2021, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif also admitted that premium gasoline was starting to be reduced and slowly withdrawn from public service stations (SPBUs). The public is also encouraged to consume fuels with a higher RON in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to him, many countries have abandoned Premium, and only four countries still consume Premium, including Indonesia. “Premium outlets are slowly shrinking, especially during the pandemic, crude oil falls, substitution by Pertalite, the objective is to improve fuel quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions because we are still in the four countries that use Premium, ”said Arifin. If Jokowi ratifies the presidential regulations regarding the abolition of Premium BBM in Indonesia, he will be listed as the first President of the Republic of Indonesia who dares to abolish Premium BBM in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the previous government was content to reduce fuel subsidies and increase the price of premium fuel in the community. This is the policy led by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) where in May 2008 he issued a policy to increase the price of fuel, including premium gasoline, diesel and subsidized kerosene. When he was first president in 2014, Jokowi had put in place an important policy of eliminating bonus subsidies as of January 1, 2015. But unfortunately, this policy is inconsistent because the government always intervenes in the price of Premium and does not allow it to fluctuate like non-subsidized petroleum products. Anxious to preserve the purchasing power of the populations, the government finally intervened in the setting of the Premium price and entrusted PT Pertamina (Persero) with the distribution of this Premium BBM. As a result, the government still blocks the difference between the economy price and the sale price of Premium in Pertamina each year. In fact, the Oil and Gas Governance Reform Team, also known as the Anti-Oil and Gas Mafia Team, which was deliberately formed during the time of the Minister of Energy and of Sudirman Said Mineral Resources, recommended that Premium gasoline be phased out at the latest. than in 2017, two years after the issuance of this recommendation. (rd / net) Editor: Pebri Mulya

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radardepok.com/2021/12/penghapusan-premium-dan-pertalite-menunggu-keputusan-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos