Christiane Schltzers reserves Istanbul one day and one night

Christiane Schltzer chose twenty-four of Istanbul’s sixteen million inhabitants and, with their life stories, painted a portrait of the metropolis of the Bosphorus. Each person represents one hour of the day. The result is a book of hours for a city said to never sleep.

The author is a good observer and a good listener too. In each of the twenty-four pieces, it describes the daily life of the person represented, allows him to tell his story and thus draws the reader deeper and deeper into the city. You learn how torn the city and Turkish society are. Some meet the author in front of the enchanting landscape of the Bosphorus, others lead her to Silivri with the high security prison at the gates of the city, which was built mainly for the many political prisoners.

Struggle for self-determination

The ordinary inhabitants of Istanbul, like the wife of a neighborhood imam, and the powerful, like an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have their say. Architect and creative cook, also descendant of the Ottoman aristocracy, show the bright side of Istanbul way of life, the dark side is a human rights advocate who fights injustice, a psychotherapist who exhibits double standards in society, and political victims like Osman Kavala.

Christiane Schltzer: “Istanbul – one day and one night”. A portrait of the city in 24 encounters. Berenberg Verlag, Berlin 2021. 280 pp., Br., 16, -.

The frustration of a doctor who wants to leave Turkey is opposed to the energy of a young activist from Gezi. Several portraits lead to the bustling art scene. The biographies of the descendants of the once numerous non-Muslim minorities are as breathtaking as life can have written them. This also applies to desperate young people who are fighting for individual self-determination.

tears in my eyes

Schltzer takes readers to Istanbul’s university district, where even decades after graduating, a successful entrepreneur meets fellow students and friends in a simple student cafe on plastic chairs for a group reading and discussion weekly. You learn a lot about Turkish society. The story of a young woman, daughter of a second wife, delves into the heart of Kurdish Anatolia and tells how she managed to escape the cramped Kurdish village, backward in all respects.

Ethel Rizo, who talks about her family, gives an idea of ​​the cosmopolitan of Istanbul: I had a mother who spoke German, a father who spoke French with my mother, a grandmother who spoke Italian and a grandfather who spoke with me Greek spoke. And a little later: I’m German, Greek, Italian, Jewish, but I feel like I’m originally from Istanbul. I love this city. There are places on the Bosphorus, when I see them it brings tears to my eyes. “

The relationship with Germany

The author got to know several of her heroines during the ten years she worked as a correspondent for the Sddeutsche Zeitung in Istanbul. However, she wrote the book while a scholarship holder at Tarabya Cultural Academy. The Cultural Academy offers artists and writers the opportunity to work on Turkey-related projects for four to eight months in the historic buildings of the German Ambassador’s residence in Istanbul. The academy is subordinate to the German Embassy, ​​the responsibility for conservation rests with the Goethe-Institut.

Readers learn much more than individual destinies. Each portrait also explains the main developments in Turkey from an individual perspective. Several red threads run through the book. A common thread is the social development which triggered the rural exodus after World War II and which only allowed Istanbul to become a city of this size. Most of the people of Istanbul have a history of intra-Turkish migration in which they left behind the poverty of the Anatolian village.

Bulent Mumay

Each portrait also depicts important events in Turkey from the point of view of those concerned, such as the population exchange between Turkey and Greece in 1923, the riots against the Greeks living in Istanbul in 1955 and 1964, the start of the reign. Erdogan in 2002, the Gezi protests in 2013, the failed coup attempt in 2016 and local elections in 2019. Another common thread is the relationship that many people portray with Germany. It shows how important Germany is to Turkey.

The portraits come together to form a Turkish kilim, the color of which opens eyes to the fact that Turkey is more than a fixation on its president. Christiane Schltzer has written several books on Turkey and Istanbul that are worth reading, this one is perhaps the most beautiful. Anyone traveling to Istanbul in the future should have it with them.

