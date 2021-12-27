PM Narendra Modi to travel to Mandi to lay the foundation stone for hydropower projects worth over 11,000 crore in Himachal today





PM Modi will also inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu hydroelectric project New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to lay the foundation stone for hydropower projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore around midday. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu hydroelectric project. The 111 MW project was built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore. It will lead to the production of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state generate revenues worth over Rs 120 crore per year. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the Renukaji Dam project, which has been on hold for about three decades. “The project was made possible by the Prime Minister’s vision of cooperative federalism when six states, namely Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Center to make the project possible, ”PMO said. “The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will prove to be extremely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic meters of water per year,” he added. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Luhri Phase 1 hydroelectric project. “The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore. It will lead to the production of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and reliable grid support will also prove beneficial for surrounding states in the region, “the PMO said. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project. According to the PMO, this will be the first hydroelectric project in Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will produce more than 300 million units of electricity per year. Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Modi will chair the second opening ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meeting at around 11:30 am. The Prime Minister will also chair the second opening ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meeting. The meeting is expected to boost investment in the region through the start-up of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore. “said the PMO. “The Prime Minister has constantly focused on the optimal use of the untapped potential of the resources available in the country. One of the steps in this regard has been to make optimal use of the hydropower potential of the Himalayan region. The projects which will be inaugurated and whose cornerstone will be laid by the Prime Minister during the visit represent a key step in this direction, “he added. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

