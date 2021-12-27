Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bajwa, Opposition and other signs Imran Khan polls will not last until 2023





It was rather a shock to Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, his main electoral base collapsed with the unexpected collapse. dubious representative of the religious right. For PM Khan, this is humiliating. After all, Fazlurs Jamaat Ulema Islam (F) is not a leading dog in Pakistani politics. Worse yet, it comes at a time when Imran Khan’s stock with the establishment is low, his international reputation is precarious, and his leadership in the Ummah is even lower. Sensing the trouble, the knives are out as the opposition prepares to take on the prime minister, and rumors are quickly spreading that the end is near.

KP elections

At first glance, since these were only local body elections, it would appear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sufficient time to recover and plan in advance for the parliamentary elections scheduled in two years. And indeed, as most democracies know, the electoral tendencies of local bodies are sometimes quite the opposite of what a state-level election can bring about. But it’s in democracies. In Pakistan things are different. If the establishment does not weigh, one is likely to lose. And that’s what seems to have happened at KP.

The results indicate an ignominious defeat for the PTI, with the Fazlurs party winning 17 seats on the tehsil council against 12. The influential mayor of Peshawar also went to JUI (F), a humiliation to say the least. The KP elections are important because it is the only province where the PTI reigns unchallenged with 94 seats in the Provincial Chamber out of a total of 145 seats. Elsewhere, the party struggles to maintain its grip. KP was that pocket that the PM could have trusted. But now the Maulana reigns. Polling stations saw a serious wave of violence with at least five people killed, polling stations set on fire and gunmen carrying ballot boxes.

The reasons are not far to seek

Imran Khan’s anger was evident when he summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan, who informed the prime minister of the reasons for the loss of the PTI. One of the reasons given was that most of the candidates proposed by the party were close to the governor, senior ministers and lawmakers. In short, the performance was left out, a fairly common practice in South Asia, and does not seem to fully explain it. That Imran Khan had rather cleverly chosen to publish a poor selection of candidates, ordering a complete reorganization of all party units across the country and declaring that the PTI would not tolerate dynastic politics. It’s a smart move to coax a possible victory for the next phase of elections on January 16, for the remaining 17 districts.

The reality underlying the defeat is acute economic regression. Inflation has doubled since the time of Nawaz Sharif, from 4.5% in 2015 to 8.9% today. The prices of basic necessities have soared beyond the reach of the common Pakistani, with vegetable oil prices rising 27% on average and gasoline increasing 49% in just one year. The Pakistani rupee fell sharply to 178 against the USD even as the country’s food import bill rose nearly 54 percent, constituting 15 percent of the total import bill. In other words, Pakistan’s food security depends on imports. This cost is passed on to the street. It is untenable.

The two elephants in the room

Then there is the elephant in the room. Or rather two of them. One is the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), now crushed mercilessly after the arrest of its leaders and the murder of Arif Wazir last year. While the PTM started out as a movement in the tribal areas (which merged with the KP in 2018), it has gone far beyond these areas to reach Baluchistan and Sindh, where it still has the sympathy of other oppressed minorities. The Pashtuns have borne the brunt of the war on terror, forced migration from their home countries, and hundreds of their young people have disappeared after the terrible blows that night.

The other elephant is the almost daily depredations of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) whose attacks continue to increase, followed in recent days by another nightmare. ISIS’s Khorasan Province (IS-KP) cadres have now expanded their activities from Afghanistan into the province, attacking so-called police “informants” and further eroding security in those areas. In this double whammy, Imran Khan’s decision to negotiate with the TT was vilified, especially given the fact that an entirely peaceful PTM was strangled. This position has not done the PTI government much good in an area where the heavy hand of the state has been most apparent.

.and the one outside

In Pakistan, the strength of the political commander derives from his relationship with the military; here, there is no sympathy for the underdog, yet righteous.

Recently, Imran Khans reported that the clash with the army chief, General Qamar JavedBajwa, had been the subject of court gossip and television news. It will be recalled that Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed was transferred rather brutally to the head of the Peshawar corps on October 6 and that his replacement was announced later. At first glance, it seemed that the appointment was meant to ensure that Faiz would be eligible for the highest post, once he had a corps command under his belt. It should have been routine, except that, either through excess of force or excess of ego, PMKhan refused the change, insisting on an extension of the terms of the ISI chiefs. The case dragged on, with the prime minister insisting that the ISI chief was needed to deal with the fragile situation in Afghanistan even as the military stuck to its guns. It was not until the end of the month that a position via the media was reached and a notification issued for the replacement of Lt. Gen. Faiz, but only after mid-November. This has tarnished the prime minister’s image and raised hopes for the opposition that a change could come well before the general election of 2023.

Lieutenant-General Faiz has since taken charge of the Peshawar Corps, crucial in operations against the TTP and others.

A political storm or a gentle downpour?

Political forces are also rallying in Pakistan with Maryam Nawaz, claiming that her father Nawaz Sharif will return to the country soon and predicting the end of the Khan government. She also congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on her victory.

Meanwhile, Asif Zardari, co-chair of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) hinted that he had been approached for help and to share a formula. He also criticized Nawaz Sharif for leaving the country, which led to admonitions from his brother Shahbaz. Clearly, politicians smell blood but, as always, remain disunited. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), made up of 11 political parties that staged many impressive rallies last year, has since shown no signs of moving. It is not the unity of the opposition that is therefore pushing an issue in the Khan government.

Despite all his anti-corruption stances and his commitment to governance, Khan has pushed Pakistan to the brink of economic collapse, has deteriorated relations with key allies like the Saudis, and appears incapable of making statements that fail. are not irrational or a non-diplomatic witness, for example, his remarks at the recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference, where he appeared to defend the Taliban’s refusal to allow girls’ education, indicating that ‘it was an Afghan cultural norm. This utterly false statement caused an uproar in Pakistan, which could have been avoided by a shrewd politician.

Khan, it seems, did not go from quintessential protester to prime ministerial material. Worst of all, he may have made the cardinal mistake of believing he was actually running the country. As for the future of Pakistan, consider this quote from French novelist Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr the more a change, the more the same has chosen: the more things change, the more they stay the same. Gen Bajwa would know this one, in French or in Punjabi.

The author is Distinguished Fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, New Delhi. She tweets @kartha_tara. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

