PM Modi to Launch Hydropower Projects Worth 11,000 Crore in Himachal Today | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, where he will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for hydropower projects worth more than 11,000 crores. Among these is the Renukaji Dam project, which has been on hold for about three decades. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the completion of the 40 megawatt hydropower project was only made possible by the collective effort of six states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana , Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi at the request of the central government. Built at a cost of 7,000 crore, the Renukaji Dam will make optimal use of the hydropower potential of the Himalayan region to bring benefits to the national capital Delhi, which can receive a water supply of around 500 million cubic meters per year. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Luhri Phase 1 hydroelectric project, a 210 megawatt dam built at a cost of more than 1,800 crore and is expected to generate over 750 million units of electricity per year. According to the PMO, the support of the modern and reliable network will prove to be of benefit to the surrounding states in the region as well. In addition, the prime minister will also lay the groundwork for the Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project on Monday, the first of its kind in the state’s Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over 680 crore, reads an official press release. It will produce more than 300 million units of electricity per year. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu hydroelectric project. The 111 MW project was built at a cost of approximately 2,080 crore, the statement added. It will lead to the production of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state generate revenues worth more than 120 crores per year. Finally, Prime Minister Modi will preside over the second inauguration ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meeting on Monday. The meeting, according to the PMO, should give a boost to investments in the region through the start-up of projects worth around 28,000 crores.

