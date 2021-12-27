Home Entertainment Christiane Schltzer’s book “Istanbul – one day and one night” December 27, 2021

AChristiane Schltzer chose twenty-four of Istanbul’s sixteen million inhabitants and painted a portrait of the metropolis on the Bosphorus with life stories. Each person represents one hour of the day. The result is a savvy book for a city said to never sleep.

The author is both a good observer and a good listener. In each of the twenty-four works, it describes the life of the person depicted, allowing them to tell their story, thus leading the reader further into the city. You learn how the city and Turkish society are divided. Some greet the writer in front of a fascinating view of the Bosphorus, while others take him to Silivri on the outskirts of the city, a high-security prison built mainly for many political prisoners.

The struggle to determine one’s own destiny

Ordinary Istanbul residents like the neighborhood imam’s wife and strong people like an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have their say. Architect and creative leader of the Ottoman aristocracy, Istanbul shows the bright side of the way of life, the dark side is a lawyer who fights injustice, a psychotherapist who exposes double standards in society. Political victims like Osman Kavala.

Christiane Schltzer: “Istanbul – one day and one night”. Portrait of the city in 24 matches. Berenberg Verlag, Berlin 2021. 280 pp., Br., 16, -.

The frustration of the doctor who wants to leave Turkey meets the energy of a young activist from Gezi. Several portraits lead to a live art scene. The biographies of the children of many non-Muslim minorities were once as fascinating as life can write them. This also applies to desperate young people struggling to determine their own destiny.

Tears

Schltzer takes his readers to the university district of Istanbul, where he meets his fellow students and friends in a simple student cafe on plastic chairs for weekly reading and discussion, although decades have passed since he graduated his successful entrepreneur diploma. You learn a lot about Turkish society. The story of a young woman, the daughter of a second wife, takes her to the depths of Kurdish Anatolia and explains how she escaped the narrowness of a backward Kurdish village.

Speaking about her family, Ethel Rizo commented on how cosmopolitan Istanbul is: I had a mother who spoke German, a father who spoke French with my mother, a grandmother who spoke Italian and a grandfather. spoke to me spoke Greek. “And then:” I am German, Greek, Italian, Jewish, but I feel like an inhabitant of Istanbul. I love this city. There are places in my throat that make me cry when I see them. “

Attitude towards Germany

During his ten years as a correspondent for the Sddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in Istanbul, the author has met many of his heroes. However, he wrote the book as he retired from the Tarabya Academy of Culture. The Academy of Culture allows artists and writers to work on Turkey-related projects for four to eight months in the historic buildings of the German Ambassador’s residence in Istanbul. The Academy is subordinate to the German Embassy and the curatorial responsibility rests with the Goethe Institute.

Readers learn more about individual destinies. Each portrait also explains the main events in Turkey from an individual perspective. A few red strings cross the book. One of the themes is social development, which triggered the rural exodus after WWII and only allowed Istanbul to become a city of this size. Most of Istanbul’s residents have a history of Turkish internal migration, leaving behind the poverty of the Anatolian village.

Each portrait also depicts the population exchanges between Turkey and Greece in 1923, the riots against the Greeks in Istanbul in 1955 and 1964, the start of Erdogan’s reign in 2002, and the events in Gazi from a people perspective. concerned. is. Protests in 2013, a failed coup attempt in 2016 and local elections in 2019. Another common theme is the attitude of many of those described towards Germany. It shows how important Germany is to Turkey.

The portraits come together to form a Turkish carpet, the diversity of which is more than reassuring for the Turkish president. Christiane Schltzer has written several books on Turkey and Istanbul, which are perhaps the most beautiful. Anyone who will travel to Istanbul in the future should take this with them.

