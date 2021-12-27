Politics
Christiane Schltzer’s book “Istanbul – one day and one night”
Home Entertainment Christiane Schltzer’s book “Istanbul – one day and one night” December 27, 2021
AChristiane Schltzer chose twenty-four of Istanbul’s sixteen million inhabitants and painted a portrait of the metropolis on the Bosphorus with life stories. Each person represents one hour of the day. The result is a savvy book for a city said to never sleep.
The author is both a good observer and a good listener. In each of the twenty-four works, it describes the life of the person depicted, allowing them to tell their story, thus leading the reader further into the city. You learn how the city and Turkish society are divided. Some greet the writer in front of a fascinating view of the Bosphorus, while others take him to Silivri on the outskirts of the city, a high-security prison built mainly for many political prisoners.
The struggle to determine one’s own destiny
Ordinary Istanbul residents like the neighborhood imam’s wife and strong people like an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have their say. Architect and creative leader of the Ottoman aristocracy, Istanbul shows the bright side of the way of life, the dark side is a lawyer who fights injustice, a psychotherapist who exposes double standards in society. Political victims like Osman Kavala.
Christiane Schltzer: “Istanbul – one day and one night”. Portrait of the city in 24 matches. Berenberg Verlag, Berlin 2021. 280 pp., Br., 16, -.
:
Photo: Berenberg Verlag
The frustration of the doctor who wants to leave Turkey meets the energy of a young activist from Gezi. Several portraits lead to a live art scene. The biographies of the children of many non-Muslim minorities were once as fascinating as life can write them. This also applies to desperate young people struggling to determine their own destiny.
Tears
Schltzer takes his readers to the university district of Istanbul, where he meets his fellow students and friends in a simple student cafe on plastic chairs for weekly reading and discussion, although decades have passed since he graduated his successful entrepreneur diploma. You learn a lot about Turkish society. The story of a young woman, the daughter of a second wife, takes her to the depths of Kurdish Anatolia and explains how she escaped the narrowness of a backward Kurdish village.
Speaking about her family, Ethel Rizo commented on how cosmopolitan Istanbul is: I had a mother who spoke German, a father who spoke French with my mother, a grandmother who spoke Italian and a grandfather. spoke to me spoke Greek. “And then:” I am German, Greek, Italian, Jewish, but I feel like an inhabitant of Istanbul. I love this city. There are places in my throat that make me cry when I see them. “
Attitude towards Germany
During his ten years as a correspondent for the Sddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in Istanbul, the author has met many of his heroes. However, he wrote the book as he retired from the Tarabya Academy of Culture. The Academy of Culture allows artists and writers to work on Turkey-related projects for four to eight months in the historic buildings of the German Ambassador’s residence in Istanbul. The Academy is subordinate to the German Embassy and the curatorial responsibility rests with the Goethe Institute.
Readers learn more about individual destinies. Each portrait also explains the main events in Turkey from an individual perspective. A few red strings cross the book. One of the themes is social development, which triggered the rural exodus after WWII and only allowed Istanbul to become a city of this size. Most of Istanbul’s residents have a history of Turkish internal migration, leaving behind the poverty of the Anatolian village.
- Posted / updated:
- Posted / updated:
- Posted / updated:
Each portrait also depicts the population exchanges between Turkey and Greece in 1923, the riots against the Greeks in Istanbul in 1955 and 1964, the start of Erdogan’s reign in 2002, and the events in Gazi from a people perspective. concerned. is. Protests in 2013, a failed coup attempt in 2016 and local elections in 2019. Another common theme is the attitude of many of those described towards Germany. It shows how important Germany is to Turkey.
The portraits come together to form a Turkish carpet, the diversity of which is more than reassuring for the Turkish president. Christiane Schltzer has written several books on Turkey and Istanbul, which are perhaps the most beautiful. Anyone who will travel to Istanbul in the future should take this with them.
Christiane Schltzer: “Istanbul – one day and one night”. Portrait of the city in 24 matches. Berenberg Verlag, Berlin 2021. 280 pp., Br., 16, -.
Sources
2 / https://thetimeshub.in/christiane-schlotzers-book-istanbul-a-day-and-a-night
Mention sources can contact us to remove / modify this article
What are the main advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Jun 24, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that outlines the main benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more information and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the Internet, the shopping habits of many people have changed dramatically. The auto insurance industry has not been immune to these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which vendors have the best deals. View Photos The advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online are as follows: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have specific schedules and are available at all times. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes from anywhere at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choice. Almost all insurers, whether they are well-known brands or just local insurers, are present online. Online quotes will allow policyholders to discover several insurance companies and check their rates. Drivers are no longer required to obtain quotes from a few well-known insurance companies. In addition, local and regional insurers may offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if customers provide accurate and real information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but when it comes to an insurance company, lying to them is pointless. Usually, insurance companies research a potential client before granting them coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparison faster and easier. For more information, money saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online life insurance quote provider , housing, health and automobile. This website is unique in that it is not limited to just one type of insurer, but offers customers the best deals from many insurers online. This way, customers have access to offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or national agencies, branded insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help drivers get better auto insurance deals. fill out an online form with accurate, real information, then compare prices, ”said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company name: Internet Marketing Company Contact person Name: Gurgu Phone number: (818) 359-3898 Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org See source version on accesswire.Com: https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of – Comparison-Insurance-Auto-Quote-Online See photos
Sources
2/ https://tittlepress.com/recep-tayyip-erdogan/1402978/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]