Xi Jinping emphasizes measures to ensure food security





The combine harvester is used to harvest rice on the farmland of the Beidahuang Agricultural Reclamation Group.China Daily He called for concrete measures to promote agricultural production and supply President Xi Jinping reiterated the need to stabilize agricultural fundamentals and ensure national food security, and said China should achieve significant results by growing more soybeans and other oil crops. Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for more specific measures and stricter enforcement to ensure stable agricultural production and supply, as well as stable growth in industry and rural areas. Xi Jinping’s speech was delivered at the closing of the two-day Central Rural Labor Conference in Beijing on Sunday. The meeting presented China’s rural development plans for the coming year. During the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping stressed that securing the supply of primary commodities is a major strategic issue and that the Chinese people must firmly control their food supply. He stressed the importance of self-sufficiency in food security, saying party and government officials should take on the same responsibilities. He said there is a need to ensure the area of ​​arable land and the level of cereal production in the main cereal areas and other areas. Xi Jinping stressed that there is a need to further clarify arable land protection requirements to ensure that the total amount of 120 million hectares of arable land in my country is reliable and all arable land is fertile. . He stressed the importance of adjusting the crop structure to ensure the security of supply of pork and vegetables. The president said that consolidating the results of poverty reduction is a prerequisite for rural revitalization and called for unremitting efforts in this regard to improve the lives of residents who have just emerged from poverty. He said that it is necessary to promote the integration of poverty reduction and rural revitalization to prevent the re-emergence of large-scale poverty. Premier Li Keqiang told the executive meeting of the State Council held before the meeting that the country should persevere in the production and supply of key grains and agricultural products. He called for increasing and stabilizing the area of ​​cereal plantations, increasing the production of oil crops such as soybeans, and ensuring the supply of agricultural materials and price stability. He said that there is a need to implement a strategy to increase the potential of food production, take measures to stabilize the area of ​​arable land, improve agricultural technology and strengthen the protection of arable land. Li Zhaoxing also called for measures to improve rural governance and rural human settlements, and to continue improving rural infrastructure and public service levels. The meeting brought together ministerial level officials and officials from various provinces and regions to demand stable cereal production and production expansion next year to ensure that my country’s cereal production stabilizes at the 650 billion level. kilograms in 2022. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, my country’s grain production reached 682.85 billion kilograms in 2021, an increase of 13.4 billion kilograms from the previous year. Participants also pledged to stabilize pig production and ensure an efficient supply of livestock, poultry and aquatic products. The meeting also adopted the decision to develop 6.66 million hectares of high-quality agricultural land, promote advancements in key agricultural technologies, and improve the level of research, development and application of agricultural machinery. .

