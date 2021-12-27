From Obama to Macron and Boris Johnson: world leaders sack Desmond Tutu





As soon as the death of the former Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu, became known, several world figures expressed their regret. The cleric was known for his activism to defeat apartheid in South Africa, which won him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. And that was another Nobel Peace Prize winner, former US President Barack Obama, one of those who mourned Tutu’s death at the age of 90. He has been a mentor, friend and moral compass to me and to many others, said Obama, his country’s first African-American president. Universal spirit, Bishop Tutu relied on the fight for liberation and justice in his own country, but he also worried about injustice elsewhere, added Obama. He also pointed out that, despite the unfavorable context in which he forged himself as a person, he always sought to find humanity in his opponents. For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacted with a post on his Twitter account. I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, wrote the English leader. He was a key figure in the struggle against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa. He will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor. The same was chosen by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who preferred to highlight the trajectory of the clergyman, the first man of color to occupy the post of Archbishop of the Church of the Province of South Africa . Desmond Tutu has dedicated his life to human rights and the equality of peoples. His fight for the end of apartheid and South African reconciliation will be remembered, he wrote. Although joined by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who stressed that Desmond Tutu was a source of inspiration for generations around the world and a beacon of social justice, freedom and non-resistance. -violent. For his part, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted Tutu’s trajectory among the leaders who fought against segregation. The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning for our nation as it says goodbye to a generation of exceptional South Africans who left us a liberated country, he said in a statement. A man of extraordinary intelligence, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under Israel. apartheid, Ramaphosa added. During the afternoon, the words of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who in October sent a birthday message to Tutu, became known. In a statement signed with First Lady Jill Biden, the president said he was heartbroken by the death of the former Archbishop, adding that Desmond Tutu had followed his spiritual calling to create a better, freer and better world. more egalitarian. From the religious world, Pope Francis sent a telegram to Archbishop Peter B. Wells, Apostolic Nuncio in South Africa, in which he noted that Tutu will be remembered for his immense spiritual contribution to liberation and to democracy in South Africa, which is why he received the Nobel Peace Prize. His quest for justice continued when he was chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and beyond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latercera.com/mundo/noticia/de-obama-a-macron-y-boris-johnson-lideres-mundiales-despiden-a-desmond-tutu/W6DI6OHODRAS3DTRWITHFHYIDM/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

