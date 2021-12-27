Trump, January 6 committee now locked in all-out confrontation





Trump’s obstruction campaign, which has now reached the Supreme Court, raises question whether the panel, already facing a racing clock before next year’s midterms, will meet its goal of an account made history of his efforts to overturn the elections. Trump’s inner circle is locked in a strategy to prevent a global count on one of the most notorious days in US history and seek to whitewash history as he prepares an apparent new run for the White House.

The panel’s attempt to penetrate deep into the Trump world and behind the scenes of the West Wing on January 6 has shifted into high gear in the days leading up to Christmas, offering new insight into its areas of interest. Trump responded by stepping up his own strategy of defying the truth. It is now clear that committee members are trying to paint a detailed picture of what Trump said, did and thought in the days leading up to the insurgency and in the hours it raged on Capitol Hill after inciting the crowds. with new lies of electoral fraud. .

For the first time, the panel has publicly called for testimony from lawmakers closely linked to Trump’s efforts to discredit the 2020 election and cling to power. He asked Rep. Scott Perry to talk about his efforts to install Jeffrey Clark, an official who wanted the Justice Department to prosecute Trump’s lies about electoral fraud as attorney general. The Pennsylvania Republican refused, arguing the panel was illegally constituted – even though it was created by a plenary vote. The committee also asked another Trump buddy, Rep. Jim Jordan, to discuss what he says was his multiple communications with the ex-president on Jan.6. The Ohio Republican has yet to respond, but his loyalty to Trump and his fierce attacks on the committee suggest he’s unlikely to be a cooperative witness. Committee members may soon be faced with the decision to subpoena Perry and Jordan, a move that is sure to worsen the inflammatory relationship between Democrats and Republicans in the House. The Democratic-led body has already sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department regarding two witnesses who refused to submit to subpoenas – Trump’s political guru Steve Bannon, who has previously been indicted, and the ‘Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Also new information emerging from court documents involving Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich which show the committee is expanding its investigation into funding pro-Trump rallies leading up to the riot – including the one in Washington, DC, the January 6 in which the then president told his supporters to “fight like hell” and that evolved into an insurgency.

Trump associates unwilling to testify are relying on his broad claims of executive privilege, which many legal scholars consider dubious, to avoid saying what they know about the Capitol uprising. Two days before Christmas, Trump, who has long used the justice system to avoid and delay accountability, went to the Supreme Court, appealing to the Tory majority he helped build to block the House’s release White. documents to the committee. Trump has called on the nation’s supreme magistracy to conduct a full review of the case to stop the publication of the speeches, activity logs and schedules and to put an inferior court ruling allowing them to be reinstated.

The committee responded quickly, seeking to avoid an attempt by the former president to block it in a long legal battle, asking the court to say by the middle of next month whether it takes the case. Trump’s legal team argues that it is essential for future presidents to be confident that their deliberations with their advisers will remain confidential even after they leave office. But President Joe Biden, now responsible for matters of assertion of executive privilege, argued that it is vital for the nation to understand what transpired during the Capitol Riot and denied the assertions of Trump. The idea that the twice-impeached former president is acting to defend the office he has often compromised with abuse of power and used to pursue personal goals is hard to read with a straight face. But it threatens to spark a constitutional row that could thwart the committee’s attempts to clarify Trump’s intentions and actions on January 6.

The committee can be suspended

The committee does not have the luxury of time. It’s already clear that Republicans, who have a good chance of taking over the House in the November midterm election, will shut down the panel as soon as they take power.

Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy anchored his candidacy to become a Trump patronage speaker after briefly suggesting the then president was responsible for the riot of his supporters on Capitol Hill. Among his services to Trump was helping to thwart plans for an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the worst attack on American democracy in modern history. McCarthy also heads a party that ostracized Republican members of the select committee, Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois – two staunch conservatives who were willing to tell the truth about what happened.

Kinzinger is not running for re-election as Cheney faces a main challenger backed by Trump. Another Republican who voted to impeach Trump for the insurgency, Rep. Fred Upton, also drew a senior challenger endorsed by the ex-president who gave credence to the lies of voter fraud.

“I watched people walk down the mall and saw them come back,” Michigan congressman Dana Bash told CNN on Sunday on “State of the Union,” describing her experience on Jan.6. “And I heard the noises and obviously I was watching what happened. But it was real and shocking and… it was a scary day.”

Upton’s reluctance to embrace Trump’s personality cult, which demands fact-defying obedience to the fantasies of a stolen election, could cost him his political career. If so, he will join the growing list of Republicans ousted from power by the former president in a move that ensures that a possible future House GOP majority will be under his sway and likely be an armed force for Trumpism. on the occasion of the presidential election of 2024. looms.

From the outside, it’s hard to say how successful the House select committee was in penetrating what was going on in Trump’s west wing on January 6. While several prominent associates of the former president refuse to testify, the committee has conducted several hundred interviews with people inside and outside the former administration. Not everyone has the political commitment or the financial resources to engage in a legal battle by defying a subpoena. And details of the trial that emerged on Christmas Eve showed Budowich had provided the committee with more than 1,700 pages of documents and provided about four hours of testimony. He sued Friday night to prevent the committee from obtaining records from a bank. The request for previously undisclosed documents is another indication that the committee has made substantial progress behind the scenes and could at least partially derail the Trump cover-up despite its best efforts.

The ever-emerging horror of the insurgency

It is a measure of the horror of January 6 – now almost a year later – that new details of the frantic and dangerous hours on Capitol Hill and the heroism of police officers insulted by the GOP’s attempt to deny it story, still emerge.

The Justice Department released a gripping video of a three-hour battle last week in which rioters brandished weapons and officers were severely beaten in a tunnel on Capitol Hill. The video, taken from a Capitol Hill security camera, was released after CNN and other news outlets sued for access. It showed pro-Trump rioters hitting police with flag poles, using pepper spray and crushing an officer in a doorway. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was pulled from the police line and into the crowd by a rioter with his arm around his neck. The video shows Fanone eventually falling and disappearing into the mass of rioters, where he says he was punched in the neck, beaten with a flag pole and heard rioters shouting “kill him with his own pistol”. Fanone said she suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious during the attack. Yet Trump, who released a series of delusional statements last week and promises a press conference on the anniversary of the January 6 riots, maintains that “the insurgency took place on November 3, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged elections that took place on January 6. ”

The power of this lie, and the ex-president’s apparent determination to regain power on his strength in 2024, shows why the efforts of the House select committee to expose the truth are so important.

