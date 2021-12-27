Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve PTI structure sparks strong backlash from party workers





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve his party’s organizational structure after the electoral debacle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa drew a strong backlash from his party members, local media reported. After the defeat in the local elections in Khyber, the Pakistani prime minister formed a new organizational structure for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). This decision was taken after the dissolution of all previous bodies within his party across Pakistan.

“We are unable to understand the wisdom behind the dissolution of party organizations across the country by a high-level central committee headed by party chairman Imran Khan,” a disgruntled party leader in Punjab said as quoted by the newspaper. Dawn. “The party lost the parliamentary elections to the KP due to the government’s inability to ensure clean governance and the mismanagement of the main parliamentarians, who helped their favorites to get tickets. But, instead, the Party organizers were punished, “lamented another senior leader. .

The announcement of the reorganization of the party structure was made by Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry earlier this week. Chaudhry said on Friday that the ruling party decided to dissolve its organizational structure.

“Since the party tickets were distributed on the basis of nepotism over the principles of fairness and merit, Prime Minister Imran Khan is very upset,” Fawad said, quoted by Geo tv. In a statement in Islamabad, Chaudhry said the party decided to form a new constitutional committee to strategize for the second phase of the election of local bodies in the province. (ANI)

