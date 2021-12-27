As border skirmishes increase between Taliban and Pakistan, concern in Islamabad





Concern is mounting in Pakistan over recent border skirmishes with Taliban fighters along the Af-Pak border. After a brawl on the Durand Line over fencing, former Senate Speaker and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raza Rabbani on Friday questioned Imran Khan’s government’s eagerness to support the Afghan Taliban, while the latter were not ready to recognize the border with Pakistan.

Last week, Taliban fighters disrupted border fences along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and swept away spools of barbed wire, the Dawn newspaper reported. The fighters then also warned Pakistani soldiers against resuming fencing. The incident led to a tense situation in the area where it occurred. Defense ministries of both sides then held talks on the matter. The Taliban Ministry of Border and Tribal Affairs is also said to have taken part in the talks. Taliban Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob visited the region on Wednesday and defused the situation. “The dispute was settled quietly and calmly,” he said.

Speaking in the Senate, Rabbani demanded that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi report this incident to Parliament. “They are not ready to recognize the border, so why are we going forward,” he asked. Pakistan hosted the summit of foreign ministers of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday and urged the international community to lift sanctions against the Afghan Taliban regime. Rabbani also warned the government against information published in local media about the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) regrouping in Afghanistan with the aim of possibly fueling terrorism in Pakistan. Under what conditions does the state speak of a ceasefire with prohibited attire, asked Rabbani.

Pakistan has closed the 2,600 kilometer-long border with Afghanistan since 2017 to end terrorist infiltration and smuggling despite very intense opposition from the neighboring country. In addition to erecting a fence, the project also includes the construction of border posts and forts, and the raising of new wings of the Frontier Corps, the paramilitary force that guards the border. Much of the fence was built in inhospitable terrain and in some places at very high elevation. The fence is expected to be completed at a cost of approximately $ 500 million. The fence has been a controversial issue in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations because the Afghans are challenging the border demarcation made during the colonial period. Pakistan insists, however, that the line separating the two countries, also known as the Durand line, is the valid international border.

Islamabad had always hoped that the Afghan Taliban would help settle this long-standing affair. However, this was not the case. The Taliban did not resolve the issue when they controlled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and have done nothing of substance to resolve it this time around either so far, according to the Dawn report. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who is currently the acting culture and information minister, said in an interview days after the group took control of Kabul on August 15, reject the fence from the border through Pakistan. “The Afghans are unhappy and oppose fencing. Fencing has separated people and divided families,” he said.

