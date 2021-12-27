PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in early 2022, registration will start from December 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha, which targets students before their exams, will be held early next year. Registrations for the same will begin on December 28. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modis Pariksha Pe Charcha’s annual edition, which targets students before their exams, will be held early next year. Registrations for this one will begin on December 28 and will continue until January 20.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 took place on April 7 of this year, but it is likely to be held much earlier next year as the CBSE Board Reviews of Quarter 2 2022 will take place in March-April. 2022. In 2020, they took place in January. .

The past year has seen the presence of parents and teachers apart from the students. Last year’s session was also the virtual first and it is likely that the mode will also be repeated this year due to growing concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Modi announced plans for the next Pariksha Pe Charcha today at the last Mann Ki Baat session for this year.

Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha at the beginning of next year … #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/rBKfH3qVd8 PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021

What did Prime Minister Modi say?

“I discuss exam-related topics with the students. Also this year, I plan to chat with the students before the exams, he said.

Registration for this program will also start two days later, starting December 28 on Mygov.in. Registration will be from December 28 to January 20, the PM added.

Online competition in Pariksha Pe Charcha

As in the previous year, this year there is also an online competition for Pariksha Pe Charcha.

It will be organized for teachers and parents of students in grades 9 to 12.

“I want you all to participate. I will have the opportunity to meet you. Together, we will reflect on many aspects related to exams, career, success and student life,” said the Prime Minister Modi.

Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: registration ends, more than 10 lakh students will interact with PM Modi

Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi will soon interact with students regarding exams