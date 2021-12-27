Politics
PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in early 2022, registration will start from December 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha, which targets students before their exams, will be held early next year. Registrations for the same will begin on December 28.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha, which targets students before their exams, will be held early next year. Registrations for the same will begin on December 28. (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modis Pariksha Pe Charcha’s annual edition, which targets students before their exams, will be held early next year. Registrations for this one will begin on December 28 and will continue until January 20.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 took place on April 7 of this year, but it is likely to be held much earlier next year as the CBSE Board Reviews of Quarter 2 2022 will take place in March-April. 2022. In 2020, they took place in January. .
The past year has seen the presence of parents and teachers apart from the students. Last year’s session was also the virtual first and it is likely that the mode will also be repeated this year due to growing concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Prime Minister Modi announced plans for the next Pariksha Pe Charcha today at the last Mann Ki Baat session for this year.
Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha at the beginning of next year … #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/rBKfH3qVd8
PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021
What did Prime Minister Modi say?
“I discuss exam-related topics with the students. Also this year, I plan to chat with the students before the exams, he said.
Registration for this program will also start two days later, starting December 28 on Mygov.in. Registration will be from December 28 to January 20, the PM added.
Online competition in Pariksha Pe Charcha
As in the previous year, this year there is also an online competition for Pariksha Pe Charcha.
It will be organized for teachers and parents of students in grades 9 to 12.
“I want you all to participate. I will have the opportunity to meet you. Together, we will reflect on many aspects related to exams, career, success and student life,” said the Prime Minister Modi.
Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: registration ends, more than 10 lakh students will interact with PM Modi
Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi will soon interact with students regarding exams
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/news/story/pm-modi-s-parisha-pe-charcha-to-be-held-early-in-2022-registrations-to-begin-from-dec-28-1892517-2021-12-26
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]