Move everything! This country has 37,900 km of high-speed trains





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –China shows sophistication againengineering-his. This is illustrated by the total length of the country’s high-speed rail lines, which currently reach 37,900 km. This line itself was manufactured by the Bamboo Curtain Country over a period of less than 15 years. China launched a first high-speed train project in 2008, far behind other countries such as Japan and Europe. Currently, with a total of 37,900 km, China has overtaken some of those countries and has become the country with the longest high-speed rail line in the world. By 2020, 75% of Chinese cities with 500,000 or more inhabitants will have ink for high-speed trains and the target by 2030, the number of high-speed rail lines can be increased to 70,000 km. University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) Chinese Institute researcher Dr Olivia Cheung said that in itself cannot be separated from President Xi Jinping’s ambition. Mainly to integrate the vast national market. “The program is extraordinary because it goes beyond just connecting existing cities, but existing cities with new big cities built from scratch. A well-known example that Xi is very proud of is the Xiong’an New Area in Hebei Province, approx. 60 miles southwest of Beijing, “he saidCNN Internationalreported Monday, (12/27/2021). “China has created a whole network of high-speed trains on an unprecedented scale, often faster and certainly more reliable than China’s domestic flights,” said rail travel expert Mark Smith, better known as name of “The Man in Seat”. 61 “. Not only at the national level, China also recently connected its high-speed rail line with Laos. With an investment of US $ 6 billion, China is building a high-speed rail line and service connecting the city of Kunming to the Laotian capital, Vientiane. It also makes Laos the first ASEAN country to have a high-speed train. In operation, theThe objectives of the land transport service will receive 1 million passengers during the upcoming 2022 lunar holiday season.

It does not stop in Laos, Beijing is also ambitiousthat the 1000 km long line could possibly be extendedin Malaysia and Singapore.

[Gambas:Video CNBC] (tps)



