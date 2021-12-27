Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shares leopard video and gets trolled over tormented price hike, South Asia News





Plagued by rising prices for many commodities, Pakistani netizens dragged Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media after the leader shared a video of a snow leopard.

Several users of the social microblogging site Twitter asked the prime minister to post a video about the rising prices of gas, petrol and electricity in the country.

The Prime Minister appears to have been caught off guard when he shared a 45-second video on Saturday where a snow leopard was seen roaring loudly before disappearing.

The Prime Minister wrote: “Rare images of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB. ”

Pakistani citizens are currently facing many problems due to rising prices, huge unemployment and depreciation of the rupee.

More snow leopard videos taken this year were sent. MashaAllah, their numbers are increasing due to my government’s strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/0OLSxgQACI

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

On this clip, commented a user on Twitter, the entire community of the country is struggling to make ends meet and the Prime Minister is concerned about tourism.

Lmao .. This is an old video from Iran .. It is not even Pakistan .. No wonder @PTIofficial is not delivered and I always cite flawed examples with distorted facts of historical events. Now he uploads wrong and inappropriate video. Iranian fauna (snow leopard). https://t.co/e7CfOsdXcj

Aatif Astrologer (@ AatifAzio1) December 27, 2021

Baji_Stark, the user, said: “Qom bhooki mar rhi hai aur ap ko tourism ki pari hai .. do waqt ki roti ko log taras rhy hain.”

One netizen said: “People are not safe in Pakistan, but leopards are on the increase. Government priorities must be set.”

Another user said: “Alright, please also share a video showing the prices of gasoline, gas and electricity, percentage of unemployment, percentage of inflation, reserves of state banks, current account deficit. Kuch khuda ka khof kr bhai at least for your own good, talk about the problem what matters in the elections, you guys you just lost kpk elec. ”

(With contributions from agencies)

