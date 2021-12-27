Donald Trump’s Scottish Golf Resorts Received Over $ 4 Million In Leave Aid From UK Government





Former US President Donald Trumps Scottish Golf Courses have claimed $ 4 million in COVID relief leave from the UK government. According to recently released documents, Trump’s holding company, Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd, which owns Trump Turnberry, suffered a loss of $ 4.55 million in 2020. During the same period, Trump International in Aberdeenshire has announced a loss of $ 1.74 million.

Citing the documents, the BBC reported that Trumps Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd, which owns the Turnberry golf course and resort, received a total of $ 3 million in leave program grants in 2020. An affiliate , SLC Turnberry Ltd, also made other claims ranging between $ 582,000 and $ 1.47 million from January to August 2021.

“The government support was helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible, however, the uncertainty of the duration of the support and the continued impact of the pandemic meant that layoffs were needed to prepare the company for the effects of the pandemic. long term on the hotel industry, “say the accounts, signed by Eric Trump, according to the BBC.

It should be mentioned that both Trumps courses have seen their income plummet due to COVID-19 restrictions. Trump Turnberry’s revenue fell more than 50% in 2020 as it recorded a heavy loss for the year. He received vacation pay after downsizing from an average of 541 to 289.

The Trumps company had said the lack of drivers and staff impacted product availability and additional freight charges and airport fees pushed prices up. He even blamed Brexit for supply chain disruptions. Therefore, the company, in a statement, said the UK government’s leave program was helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible, and the majority of employees were reinstated during the year.

Trump's Scottish Golf Resorts

Meanwhile, it’s worth mentioning that Trump is said to have spoken affectionately about his Scottish ancestors. He opened his first golf resort in Aberdeenshire in 2012, amid opposition over potential damage to the environment. He even tried to prevent the construction of a wind farm off the coast, arguing it would spoil the view from the resort.

In 2014, Trump then bought the Turnberry Golf Resort in South Ayrshire from a Dubai-based company. He handed control of both routes to his sons, Donald Junior and Eric, shortly before becoming president in 2017, but he retained a financial interest. Recently, Trump critics lost a legal offer to force the Scottish government to investigate how the former US president paid for tuition, using an unexplained wealth order.

