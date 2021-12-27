Prime Minister Imran joins world leaders in offering condolences on the death of Archbishop Tutu





ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his deep sorrow at the death of South African racial justice activist, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The 90-year-old man died Sunday morning in Cape Town.

Tutu, who coined the phrase “the rainbow nation” and was affectionately known as “the Ark”, has been battling prostate cancer for about two decades.

He was a close ally of the great South African leader Nelson Mandela and fought alongside him against apartheid.

In a tweet, Khan said Tutu was an inspiration.

My deepest condolences on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Prize winner, close confidant of Nelson Mandela, icon of the fight against apartheid and champion of human rights. Its critical role in national liberation and reconciliation is an inspiration for future generations.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2021

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of exceptional South Africans who left us a liberated South Africa.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal.”

The presidency gave no details on the cause of death.

In a message of condolence, Queen Elizabeth said the loss of Archbishop Tutu will be felt by the people of South Africa and by so many in Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem. “

A message of condolence from Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of the death of Bishop Desmond Tutu:

– The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2021

Former US President Barack Obama, America’s first black leader, hailed Tutu as a towering figure and “moral compass” who fought injustice in South Africa and beyond.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, friend and moral compass to me and to so many others. A universal spirit, Bishop Tutu was rooted in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned about injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

Obama said Tutu, another Nobel Peace Prize laureate, “was a mentor, friend and moral compass to me and to so many others.”

The African National Congress, the spiritual leader of Tibet, the Dalai Lama, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Prime Minister of the West-backed Palestinian Authority Mohammed Shtayyeh and other leaders lamented the death of South African leader Desmond Tutu.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted Tutu’s “critical” role in the “struggle to create a new South Africa”, while his deputy Dominic Raab said Tutu’s adage “Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument “has never been more appropriate”. “.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere recalled “a great little man who has shown the power of reconciliation and forgiveness”.

