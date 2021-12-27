Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces surrender of air guns to Abhiyan





The handing over of Abhiyan air guns was launched in March this year in Arunachal Pradesh and, according to Prime Minister Modi, so far 1,600 air guns have been handed over. Itanagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on December 26, praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh for turning in their airguns to save wildlife . Read also – 300 air guns went to Pasighat Narendra Modi said Arunachal Pradesh has more than 500 species of birds. This includes some native species that are not found anywhere else in the world. But now the number of birds in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh has decreased due to hunting. Also read – Abhiyan air guns abandonment – ABSU surrenders 23 air guns Now, to rectify the situation, an air gun surrender campaign has been launched and residents of all communities in Arunachal Pradesh have wholeheartedly accepted and participated in it. Read also – More than 2,000 compressed air guns went to Arunachal to avoid hunting – Minister The handing over of Abhiyan air guns was launched in March this year in Arunachal Pradesh and, according to Prime Minister Modi, so far 1,600 air guns have been handed over. This is why the Prime Minister applauded the people of Arunachal Pradesh during #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/gBdHCIDjCD – PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021 Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said the Prime Minister encouraged people for their conservation efforts by mentioning the same in his Mann ki Baat speech. Honor PM Shri arenarendramodi Ji mentioning about #AirGunSurrender abhiyan initiated by the government of Arunachal today #MannKiBaat means a lot to the people of the state. A great encouragement for the Arunachal conservation effort. Thanks MP. @PMOIndia @moefcc @NatungMama pic.twitter.com/O1OGxgQVyL -Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 26, 2021 Mama Natung thanked the PM for praising the initiative and said, acknowledging our wildlife conservation effort; Surrender Abhiyan air pistol in his Mann Ki Baat. This is a great moral boost for us and it could only be possible under our visionary Chief Minister Pema Khanduri. Honorable PM arenarendramodi Ji for recognizing our effort to conserve wildlife; #AirgunSurrenderAbhiyan in his #MannKiBaat. This is a great moral boost for us and could only be possible under our visionary HCM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji as well as the Arunachal team. pic.twitter.com/8Ux8xVKKCB – Mama Natung (@NatungMama) December 26, 2021 In Arunachal Pradesh, where hunting is a community practice, Mama Natung launched the campaign to turn people away from hunting when the state’s wildlife was threatened. Arunachal Pradesh covers an area of ​​83,743 km², of which 80 percent of the area is forested with some 500 species of birds and animals. Before the launch of the program on March 17, the local administration, the forestry department, NGOs and community organizations launched an awareness campaign. When the program was launched in Lumdung Village in East Kameng District, as many as 46 air guns were handed over and the government presented them with letters of appreciation. So far 2,000 air cannons have been returned.

