Fauci Says Omicron’s Push To Continue And Americans Must Not Be Complacent | Coronavirus





Covid-19 cases will continue to rise globally due to the Omicron variant, U.S. Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said on Sunday, warning Americans not to be complacent amid reports according to which the variant is less harmful than the others.

If you have many, many, many more people with less severity, Fauci told ABCs This Week, it might sort of neutralize the positive effect of having less severity.

Were particularly concerned for those in that unvaccinated class… they are the most vulnerable when you have a virus that is extremely effective in reaching people.

Fauci also praised Donald Trump’s approval of the Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots, saying: Well, take whatever we can do to get people vaccinated.

But Trump has sparked off-putting anger among supporters and amid a huge increase in cases, with feared ripple effects for the economy and schools, Fauci also admitted that the United States must do better to donate. access to tests.

Speaking to Axios, Fauci said it was conceivable that sooner or later everyone would have been infected and / or vaccinated or boosted.

When you get to that point, he said, unless you have a very weird variant that escapes all protection, which would be unusual, I think you might get to that point where you get it. have at a stable level.

But he also suggested that fourth hits might still be needed. On ABC, he was asked why we still don’t have affordable tests widely available for everyone who needs them.

If you look at the start of the [Biden] administration, Fauci said, there was essentially no rapid home test available. Now there are more than nine and more to come. The production was quickly increased.

But the situation where you have such a high demand, an amalgam of events, Omicron making people appropriately worry and want to get tested as well as [a] running on tests during the holiday season, we obviously have to do better.

I think things will improve considerably as January approaches, but that doesn’t help us today and tomorrow. So you are right [access to testing] is worrying.

Another prominent public health expert said he did not think there was a need to justify possible fourth injections of the vaccine at this time.

If we need it, I think our health care system is ready, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health told Fox News on Sunday. But let’s actually talk about whether we need it or not. And right now, based on the data I’ve seen, I’m pretty skeptical about needing a fourth shot.

Part of the question is that we have to ask ourselves what are we trying to do? Are we trying to block every infection? Maybe that is our goal. If that’s our goal, then yes, maybe we need a fourth shot. Or are we just trying to prevent serious illness and death? Which, of course, should be, I think, our main focus.

So I’m not convinced right now that we need a fourth shot to get a lot more data before we even start to think seriously about it.

Jha also said the school closings dreaded by many parents are not expected to increase.

We know how to keep schools open, he said, we know how to keep them safe. It shouldn’t even be on the table. I am disappointed to see this happen.

We know that for children, being in school is good for them, for their mental health, for their education. And we have all kinds of tools to keep schools open so I don’t really understand why school districts are [closing schools].

There may be times when staff shortages are so severe that it can be difficult to keep schools running. This should really be the only context I can think of at this point.

More than 816,000 have died from Covid in the United States, but resistance to vaccinations and other public health measures remains strongest in the states and counties that voted for Trump. On ABC, Fauci was asked if he thought the former president’s supporters would listen to his support for vaccines.

Well, I sure hope so, he said. Now, take whatever we can to get the people vaccinated.

But Fauci also said he was dismayed when Trump supporters in Dallas booed him for supporting the vaccines.

I was amazed by this, he said. I mean, given his popularity with this group, the fact that they boo him tells me how reluctant they are to be told what they should do.

I think that continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and explaining that to them, in my mind, is a good thing. I hope he will continue.

Trump also supported vaccines in an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, saying: Vaccines work, those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine and if you take the vaccine you are protected.

On Instagram, Owens said Trump supported vaccines because he was old and came from an era before television, before the internet, before he could conduct independent research.

Last week, after Biden acknowledged the efforts of his predecessors to develop vaccines, Trump said he was grateful. Biden also praised Trump for receiving a recall, saying it could be one of the few things he and I agree on.

Vice President Kamala Harris on CBS Face the Nation was asked on Sunday whether the unvaccinated were to blame for the Omicron surge.

I don’t think this is the time to talk about fouls, said Harris.

But she added: It’s clear that everyone has a choice to save their life and avoid hospitalization if they get the shot and get the booster. And so I urge people to do it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/26/fauci-trump-covid-omicron-vaccines

