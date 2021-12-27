No longer shut down sport for COVID | Opinion

In March 2020, when COVID-19 first exploded onto the scene, sports fans eagerly waited to see which teams and leagues would step down as a precaution. The answer quickly became clear: all. But actions that were more justifiable at this particular stage, when we knew nothing about what was then called the novel coronavirus, are now foolish and perhaps inexcusable. As 2022 approaches and as the extremely contagious but extremely non-lethal variant of omicron spreads like wildfire, sports leagues and organizations should all commit to resisting the COVID hysteria and keeping their open doors.

The initial unanimity of sports cancellations of March 2020 has, in the era of omicron, ceased to exist. The National Hockey League, for example, announced earlier this week a break in its season. The NHL is scheduled to return to play on Monday, Dec. 27, but it’s hard to see what might change on the pitch until then. The NHL also announced that due to the omicron push, it will not be sending its athletes to Beijing in February to compete in the Xi Jinpings Winter Olympics.

But the National Basketball Association, which as an institution is perhaps the most culturally far left and most sycophantic of all professional sports leagues, has nobly taken the exact opposite approach. Earlier this week, Commissioner Adam Silver succinctly set out the conclusion tens of millions of sober Americans have come to long ago: I think we ended up where we knew we were going to end up in recent months. . And that is to say that this virus will not be eradicated and that we will have to learn to live with it.

As famous anti-arousal sports expert Clay Travis tweeted, Welcome to the party, buddy. Kudos to Silver, the apologist for Black Lives Matter, who normally signals virtue, and shame on NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

At the time of this writing, only one person has reportedly died in the United States from the omicron variant. This despite the fact that full vaccination is an ever-evolving target, but for now having the definition of initially stung and then once boosted appears to be remarkably ineffective against omicron by all indications. A recent study by a large South African health insurer, for example, found that a two-shot dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only protects by 33% against omicron.

In a sane world where the virus was not politicized, the emergence of such a contagious but benign viral variant as omicron would not be a big deal, at a minimum and potentially even a real blessing in disguise, helping the population to strengthen its natural immunity. and possibly develop collective immunity. As popular conservative commentator Ann Coulter tweeted, GOD: Here’s a gift for humans: a variant of COVID that is extremely contagious, but not fatal, to spread immunity everywhere! She then added, HUMANS (in blue states): TRIPLE MASK! CANCEL THE GATHERINGS! CLOSE!

Even putting Coulters’ logic aside, our overall picture, almost two years after the start of the pandemic, is simple: COVID isn’t going anywhere. Period. It will continue to mutate into new variants and, just like the flu or even the common cold, will be with humanity for the foreseeable future. The push by some in the Faucist Biomedical Security State to continue the rhetorical (if not substantial) push for COVID-zero amounts to a denial of empirical and observable reality. Apologists for the COVID hysteria-induced lockdown might as well deny the sky blue, at this point.

It is now incumbent on other sports leagues and organizations to follow the lead of the NBA Silvers, not the Bettmans NHL. There is a real risk that the National Collegiate Athletic Association will delay their next college football playoffs, or perhaps the rest of the top men’s basketball season. Ditto Commissioner Roger Goodells National Football League. Such cancellations would be huge mistakes. Customers can decide if they can take on the risk necessary to attend sporting events. And the risk to athletes themselves who are, by definition, professional or collegiate athletes, healthier than the vast majority of the population from a non-lethal variant like omicron is infinitesimal. The recent NFL decision to cut asymptomatic testing for COVID is a sensible step in the right direction.

Let the games continue; give hungry citizens a minimum of normality to return to their lives to rally around. Sport at its best can be a unifying phenomenon. But for American sport to be unifying, it must first resist the misguided siren song of the biomedical security states of COVID hysteria.

Copyright 2021 Creators.com.

For the latest news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.