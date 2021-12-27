Politics
Iriana Jokowi reviews Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 6 to 11 in Jakarta
KOMPAS.com – Iriana Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the implementation of vaccination Covid-19 for children aged 6 to 11 at the Siwabessy Auditorium, Prof. Building. Sujudi, Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health), Jakarta, Monday (12/27/2021).
“Today, Monday 12/27/2021, at the office of the Ministry of Health, I reviewed the vaccinations for children. I saw the situation, no one was afraid of the condition of the children. They were happy, and all had been vaccinated, ”he added. covid19.go.id, Monday.
Iriana made this statement when she arrived at the Covid-19 vaccination site around 8:00 a.m. WIB and was greeted by Wury Ma’ruf Amin, Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin, General Chairman of the Organization of Solidarity Action for the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia. Time.BONE KIM) Erni Guntarti Tjahjo Kumolo, and a number of directors of KIM OASE.
Read also : Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 6 to 11 in Bekasi, intended to be completed in a month, but blocked by parental permission
Arriving at the vaccination site, the wife of number one in Indonesia first greeted the participants.
Note that in this activity, 100 children were present out of a total of 500 children targeted for vaccination. These participants will receive an injection of the Sinovac vaccine.
During the examination, Iriana listened to the explanations of the deputy head of Division 2 of KIM OASE Ida Rachmawati Sadikin.
Vaccination Covid-19 for children aged 6 to 11 started since Tuesday (12/14/2021) and has targeted around 26.5 million children across Indonesia.
Read also : Obstacles to the vaccination of children against Covid-19 in Bekasi, problems of authorization of parents in the event of conflict with school holidays
Even if they have been vaccinated, the government continues to urge the entire community, children and adults, to always follow health protocols (prokes).
The prokes in question must respect the advice of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, namely to wear masks, wash hands with soap under running water, maintain distance, get away from crowds, reduce mobility and avoid to eat together (6M).
