Assad Umar injured – Pakistan Observer





AFTER disbanding the organizational structure of the PTI due to the dismal performance of the parties in recent local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his capacity as party chairman, appointed new officials at the central and provincial levels , reviving the eight-year-old party structure.

The appointment of Asad Umar as the party’s secretary general once again shows the confidence Prime Minister Imran Khan has in him.

After Prime Minister Khan, Asad Umar is the face of the PTI and he has the ability and capacity to move the party in the right direction.

Without a doubt, he has proven himself as an actor whenever and wherever a responsibility has been given to him.

Before commenting on his performance as the head of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) which has so far successfully tackled Covid-19, it is important to understand the change Asad Umar has also brought to the within his own ministry.

The usual practice is to disburse twenty percent of the annual PSDP in the first three months of the year, thirty percent in the second and third quarters, and twenty percent in the fourth quarter.

There are also cases where development funds remain unused. However, under Asad Umar, the Ministry of Planning and Development has stepped up the pace of authorization of development funds for various projects.

It was only in the first three months of the current fiscal year that the Ministry of Planning and Development reportedly authorized the release of 392 rupees.

686 billion, which represents 43% of the total amount budgeted for the year. Asad Umar is also behind the advertised packages for various regions including the interior of Sindh, Karachi and southern Balochistan.

At present, development activity is visible across the country, including in the federal capital, where a series of projects, in particular that of road infrastructure, are underway, which will go a long way in reducing the traffic congestion on the roads of the capital and further improve its landscape. .

He has proven his worth as an effective cabinet member, but his new responsibility as PTI General Secretary is now more difficult.

Apart from preparing the party for the next local elections, it will also have to keep an eye on the future general elections which are due in less than two years.

He will have to strengthen a strategy after consultation within the party to revive the spirit of the 2018 elections and have a better chance in the 2023 polls.

We are convinced that Asad Umar has the initiative to meet the expectations of the president of the party.

