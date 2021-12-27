Politics
Boris Johnson Expected to Avoid New Covid Restrictions in Lockdown Decision Today
Prime Minister will receive the latest data from Covid today as he assesses whether to impose new regulations before the New Year
Image: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street)
Britons may be able to see the New Year without facing new Covid restrictions, as Boris Johnson may instead issue new guidelines.
Later today, the Prime Minister will chair a virtual meeting with senior officials to assess the latest Covid figures and decide whether further measures in England are needed to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.
The Prime Minister could avoid rolling out new Covid laws to avoid upsetting Tory rebels as he would need to recall Parliament.
The repatriation process for MPs normally takes at least two days, but there are logistical issues to recover Parliament’s staff.
Tory rebels are said to be angry with the interruption of their vacation.
(
Picture:
PENNSYLVANIA)
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the powerful 1922 backbench Conservative committee, said this morning he had received “no notice of recall from Parliament”.
Backbenchers are already stepping up the pressure, expressing fury against any potential Covid laws.
Sir Geoffrey told LBC he hoped the Prime Minister would be “very, very careful before introducing new measures”.
Yesterday Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 committee castigated the panicked group thinking that was gripping the nation. “
“It’s time to get out of the lazy assumption that the government has the right to control our lives, adding that the British should once again take responsibility for our own lives,” he wrote in the Mail on Sunday .
England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Government Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance will attend the meeting today.
New measures have already entered into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but ministers have so far backed away by dictating new rules to those in England.
(
Picture:
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
If the numbers are positive, he might be persuaded to stick with the lighter measures introduced under Plan B, potentially with some additional advice, it was reported.
However, if cases start to put unsustainable pressure on the NHS, the Prime Minister may feel the need to intervene with tighter restrictions.
The courier reported that Mr Johnson will fight any tighter restrictions when he receives hospital admissions data today.
While the sources tell the Guardian that the PM would take stock after being encouraged by the improvement in data on Friday, a sign that No 10 is moving away from the tighter restrictions.
(
Picture:
AFP via Getty Images)
New Year’s Eve parties should be given a cautious green light with tips for complying with Covid protective measures, the Express reported.
The Times reported that in any scenario, however, weddings and funerals would be exempt from any new rule.
It comes as the latest NHS figures showed more than 10,000 patients waited 12 hours to be admitted to hospital in November, up from 2,148 around the same time last year.
(
Picture:
AFP via Getty Images)
While a record number of NHS trusts registered, patients had waited almost 24 hours between arriving at hospital by ambulance and their assessment.
NHS England data for October 2021 records the longest waits between arriving at A&E and an initial assessment.
And nearly a third of all trusts had the longest wait, between 23 and 24 hours. Some 23 trusts said the longest wait for an assessment was 1,439 minutes, or one minute under 24 hours.
Labor shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said, “24 Hours in A&E isn’t just a TV show, it’s now what patients are forced to go through under the Tories.”
(
Picture:
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Matthew Taylor, Managing Director of the NHS Confederation, said: “Health officials are responding to the pressures that growing hospital admissions and increasing staff absences are already placing on frontline services. Now is the time for the government to be clear on what steps to take to bring the situation under control. “
During this time, The Daily Telegraph reported schools were making plans to send full-year groups home for distance learning if staff shortages due to Omicron occurred after the Christmas holidays.
It is understood that school closings are not being considered by ministers for January.
A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The Prime Minister and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open and there is a common commitment within government to do so.
“Education is a top priority and school closures are not being considered.”
But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told the Telegraph that principals “hope for the best but foresee the worst.”
He said: “If you have a fixed pool of people who can teach young people, the only last resort for schools and colleges is to start thinking about certain age groups that should be prioritized in the short term. “
