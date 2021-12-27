Newsmaker: Nancy Mace of SC opens up about January 6 and her former boss Donald Trump | News





United States Representative Nancy Mace had been in Congress for 100 hours when rioters began storming the Capitol on January 6.

The Charleston first-year lawmaker who had previously worked as director of coalitions and field director for Donald Trumps’ 2016 presidential campaign in South Carolina, felt she had to speak out against her former boss .

She had been elected, in large part, by Trump’s greedy base in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. But now she knew she couldn’t shut up.

Every accomplishment that Republicans have made in the past four years, including that President Trump has (achieved), she said, has been wiped out in just a matter of hours, ”Mace told The Post and Courier January 7.

The Post and Courier reports on Mace’s chronology of events on January 6 were cited by Congressional Democrats in their impeachment documents.

Mace was the only South Carolina Republican to vote to certify the Electoral College results that secured President-elect Joe Bidens’ victory.

I will not vote with any of these people, Mace said. I’m not going to vote to overturn Electoral College results because I don’t believe Congress knows better than voters or better than states.

Mace’s stance against Trump after January 6 sparked violent political backlash. She is currently facing three main GOP challengers in her 2022 primary, and all have referred to her comments against the former president as one of the reasons to enter the race.

Mace tried to rebuild with the Trump base and then voted against the Jan.6 commission’s authorization. She also voted to oust U.S. Representative Liz Cheney from the GOP leadership after her harsh sentences against the former president.

Trump, who had backed her during her 2020 campaign, said in a statement last month that he was looking for “good and SMART America First Republican Patriots to challenge Mace in his primary.

Mace, using the same language she has every time a challenger has announced her candidacy, simply replied, “Serving in Congress is the honor of my life. I look forward to continuing to serve District 1.

