President Joko Widodo appreciates Balinese handicrafts





President Joko Widodo visits the Bali Rising IKM exhibition at the Taman Werdhi Budaya Art Center, Denpasar on Monday, December 27, 2021. MERAHPUTIH I DENPASAR – President Joko Widodo appreciated the products manufactured by the actors of Small and Medium Industries (IKM) in the province of Bali. The President considered that the products produced by IKM Bali are of very good quality. “I really appreciate this exhibition. We can clearly see how very, very good quality the works and designs of IKMs in Bali Province are, ”the president said in his statement after reviewing the Bali Bangkit IKM exhibition at the Taman Werdhi Budaya Art Center , Denpasar, Monday, December 27, 2021.. In the exhibition, there were around 35 IKM actors in Bali province who exhibited various products such as traditional fabrics, folk crafts, traditional jewelry, furniture and other fine art products. superior. President Jokowi was seen reviewing and speaking with several IKM actors, including craftsmen of chairs, fabrics and paintings. During the review, President Jokowi was guided by the President of the National Regional Handicrafts Council (Dekranasda) of Bali Province, Ms. Ni Luh Putu Putri Suastini Koster. The president hopes that products made by IKM actors can be selected and used as souvenirs at the G20 event to be held in Bali in 2022. “We hope that we will show this to the world when the G20 is added with products that we will select in other provinces,” the president said. The President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster. (Red)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://harianmerahputih.id/baca-8657-presiden-joko-widodo-apresiasi-produk-pengrajin-bali The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos