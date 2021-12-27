VD Satheesan writes to Prime Minister Modi worried about “attacks on minority groups”





VD Satheesan, the leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep concern over the alleged wave of recent attacks on minority groups by right-wing groups in the country. “These events constitute a flagrant violation of the right to life and to religious freedom guaranteed by our constitution,” he said. “As you may know, the state of Karnataka has witnessed a series of attacks on Christians over the past week … Unfortunately, no one was arrested in these incidents. Apparently, the police have been hand in hand with the perpetrators who cast serious apprehension on the state’s intention to put an end to these serious human rights violations, ”the letter said. The congressman added that the recent history of atrocities against Christian organizations that has come to light was surprising to say the least. “Unfortunately, the decision of the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka to pass legislation on forced religious conversion has exacerbated the unstable situation. These laws are abused to harass and intimidate minority communities. Reports reveal that similar attacks have taken place in other states as well. Madhya Pradesh tops the list with 30 cases, while Uttar Pradesh has reported 22 cases in the past year, ”he added. “The Prime Minister’s urgent intervention is implored to order the state governments of Karnataka, Gujarat, Madya Pradesh and the UP, among others, to take the necessary measures to prevent attacks against the Christian community by groups of the right, ”he concluded. Karnataka Assembly passes anti-conversion bill The Karnataka Assembly recently approved the Anti-Conversion Bill or the Protection of the Right to Religious Freedom Bill, 2021 amid heckling from the opposition. The bill proposes to protect individuals against illegal conversion from one religion to another by force, coercion, misrepresentation, seduction or any fraudulent means. Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have similar anti-conversion laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/vd-satheesan-writes-to-pm-modi-expresses-concern-over-attacks-against-minority-groups.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos