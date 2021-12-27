2021 CALENDAR NEWS | CHRONOLOGY

Politics
January
January 4: The border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia reopens.
January 6: Supporters of Donald Trump attack the United States Capitol, disrupting the certification of the 2020 presidential election and forcing Congress to evacuate.
January 10: Kim Jong-un was elected general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, inheriting the title from his father Kim Jong-il, who died in 2011.
January 15: The worldwide death toll from Covid-19 exceeds two million.
January 20: Joe Biden is invested as the 46th President of the United States.
January 20: The United States has officially accused China of genocide against Uyghur Muslims.
January 22: The Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty, the first legally binding international agreement to ban nuclear weapons completely, comes into force.
February
February 4: President Joe Biden announces that the United States will stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for use in the Yemeni civil war.
February 9: A joint WHO-China investigation into the source of the outbreak ends. Investigators believe a laboratory leak from Wuhan is “extremely unlikely”, with a “natural reservoir” in bats being a more likely origin.
February 20: Seven people have tested positive for H5N8 bird flu at a poultry farm in southern Russia, becoming the first known human cases.
February 25: The worldwide death toll from Covid-19 exceeds 2.5 million.
March
March 6: Pope Francis meets Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, Iraq. This is the very first meeting between a Pope and a Grand Ayatollah.
March 20th: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces his country’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, the first country to do so.
March 23: Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, runs aground and clogs the Suez Canal, disrupting global trade.
April
April 13: The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is on hiatus to cause rare blood clots.
April 14: Egypt seized the vessel Ever Given, stranded in the Suez Canal for about a week last month, for a bill of $ 900 million.
April 17: The worldwide death toll from Covid-19 exceeds three million.
April 22: World leaders are celebrating Earth Day by hosting a virtual summit on climate change, at which more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are proposed, including a 40% reduction by 2030 for United States.
April 25: At least 82 people were killed and 110 others were injured after a Baghdad hospital caught fire.
April 26: Dozens of Palestinians were injured after clashes with police.
April 30: At least 45 people have died and 150 others have been injured in Mount Meron, Israel.
Can
May 7: The World Health Organization gives an emergency use list for the Sinopharm BIBP Covid-19 vaccine, the first non-Western vaccine to be authorized.
May 7: At least 163 Palestinians and six Israeli officers were injured after clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
May 11: Israel strikes the Gaza Strip with airstrikes as Hamas ramps up rocket fire. This happened after Israel started moving Palestinians to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.
May 20: Following international pressure and nearly 250 dead, Israel accepts a ceasefire agreement to end the conflict with the militants in Gaza, effective the next day at 2 a.m. local time.
May 26: Shell becomes the first company to be legally mandated to align its carbon emissions with the Paris climate agreement, following a landmark court ruling in the Netherlands.
May 29: Chelsea beat compatriot England Manchester City in the last 10 to win the UEFA Champions League for the second time.
May 29: The remains of 215 children were found at Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada.
June
June 1: The World Health Organization gives an emergency use list for the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, the second non-Western vaccine to be authorized.
June 7: Dozens of people were killed in a train collision in southern Pakistan.
June 11: The UEFA Euro 2020, hosted by 11 different countries, takes place and is won by Italy after beating England on penalties.
June 11: World leaders meet at the 47th G7 summit, hosted by the UK, with topics for discussion such as the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and corporate taxation of multinationals.
June 23: New Zealand wins the 2019-2021 ICC World Testing Championship.
July
July 3: More than 130 lightning-fueled forest fires ravage western Canada following a record-breaking heat wave in North America that killed more than 600 people.
July the 5th : More than 1,000 Afghan soldiers flee to neighboring Tajikistan after clashes with Taliban militants.
July 6: The Ever Given, a ship blocking the Suez Canal in March, has finally been freed. The vessel was impounded for three months during negotiations.
July 10: The CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup takes place and is won by the United States.
July 19: Women are allowed to attend Hajj without a male guardian (mehrem) as long as they are part of a trusted group.
July 23: The 2020 Summer Olympics were held in Tokyo, Japan.
July 28: The first direct observation of light behind a black hole is reported, confirming Einstein’s theory of general relativity.
August
August 3: The tanker Asphalt Princess is hijacked off the United Arab Emirates.
August 14: A 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti, killing more than 2,100 people.
August 15th: The Taliban capture Kabul; the Afghan government surrenders to the Taliban.
August 24: The 2020 Paralympic Summer Games were held in Tokyo, Japan.
August 26: At least 182 people are killed, including 13 US servicemen, in a suicide bombing attack at Kabul airport.
August 27: The United States launches an airstrike killing the Islamic State operative who allegedly planned the bombings at Kabul airport.
August 30: The United States withdraws its last troops from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, ending 20 years of operations in Afghanistan.
September
September 7: El Salvador becomes the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as an official currency.
September 14: The inaugural season of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the third division of European club football, kicks off with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 4-1 victory over Armenian club FC Alashkert.
September 15: North Korea and South Korea have tested missiles, exacerbating already existing tensions.
September 27: Various elections have taken place around the world.
October
October 1st: The 2020 Dubai World Expo begins.
October 6: The 2021 UEFA Nations League final takes place in Italy and is won by France.
October 6: World Health Organization approves first malaria vaccine.
October 17: The 2021 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup takes place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, and is won by Australia.
October 31: The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held, having been postponed to 2020 due to Covid-19.
November
November 3: The World Health Organization gives an emergency use list for the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine, the third non-Western vaccine to be authorized.
November 26: The World Health Organization calls an emergency meeting in Geneva amid concerns over Omicron, a highly mutated variant of Covid-19.
November 30: Barbados becomes a republic on the occasion of its 55th anniversary of independence while remaining a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.
November 30: The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup takes place in Qatar.
December
December 6: The United States announces a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in response to China’s human rights record.
9 December 10: The Summit for Democracy, a virtual summit, was hosted by the United States “to renew democracy at home and confront autocracies abroad.”
December 12: Russia becomes the fifth country to exceed 10 million cases of Covid-19 after the United States, India, Brazil and the United Kingdom.
