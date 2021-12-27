United Against Hate hosts domestic terrorism forum on January 6





MADISON, Wisconsin (WMTV) – On the anniversary of the attack on the United States Capitol, a local nonprofit called We Are Many United Against Hate will host a forum with students and experts from the region to find solutions to prevent further violence and an attack on Christopher Wray, director of the nonprofit organization and the FBI, has called domestic terrorism.

Masood Akhtar from Middleton is the founder of the association. He is an American-Muslim businessman who has said speaking out against hatred is essential to keeping our democracy intact.

Akhtar said: Let’s create a non-partisan Wisconsin unity caucus that has all the representatives – black, white, brown, you name it – as well as elected officials from both sides to come together to solve this problem … for s ‘ensure that this country remains the United States of America and not the divided states of America.

During an interview with Zoom, Akhtar said the attack should serve as a reminder. Sometimes what happens is people who were born in this country take things for granted. And our message is, well, that’s a wake-up call, and we have to act so that things (like this) can happen here in this country, by our own people.

The forum at the McFarland Performing Arts Center on January 6 features former members of hate groups as well as domestic terrorism experts.

Akhtar said the attack left people with a lot of questions and the answers may be unexpected. It’s good to remind people of the attack that was carried out that day because a lot of people are still going to ask questions internally, which led to this attack on our democracy. The question is going to be whether these people are Al Qaeda, the Islamic State, refugees or even these people from countries forbidden by Muslims? And the answer will be a categorical no. These are the people who are here and we call them national terrorists. And I think it’s a good reminder to people that we need to do something about it.

Akhtar added: When I look at the attack of January 2021, I see this attack not only as a problem that happened, but also as an opportunity to take action. So, We Are Many United Against Hate, as well as the student sections of this movement have decided to hold this event at McFarland High School to remind them and talk about some actions that we can take together to ensure that January 6, 2021 is not never (yet again) on American soil.

The Domestic Terrorism Forum is held in person and is also broadcast live nationwide. Participants must register in advance.

NBC15 / WMTV is a sponsor of the event.

