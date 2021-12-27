Pakistani-Canadian astrologer predicts Prime Minister Imran Khan’s future





Syed Abbas Gillani has said Imran Khan will complete his term and wipe out the upcoming elections, predicting that he will change the fate of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-December 27, 2021) Renowned Pakistani-born Canadian astrologer Syed Abbas Gillani has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill his conditions and play a key role in changing the destiny of country.

The astrologer who is also a spiritual expert also predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would even win the next general election.

“Imran Khan will be successful thousands of times in his mission,” said the astrologer, claiming he would win the next election.

He said he was making his prediction on merit and was not paid for his show on Prime Minister Imran Khan and his future.

Gillani said that everyone who provided with good intentions and honesty the help and blessings of Allah Almighty was there for him. He thought God’s blessings were with Imran Khan

“Imran Khan is not going anywhere or going anywhere,” said Gillani.

People, he said, were saying that Imran Khan was going after the recent local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said people were talking about Punjab’s chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, but he was still there according to his previous prediction. Likewise, the astrologer said that Imran Khan will remain in power for a long time.

Abbas also predicted that people would like Prime Minister Imran Khan that they would like his photos.

“Imran Khan will change the fate of the country,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Khan had also played a role with regard to Pakistanis overseas.

He also urged the public not to be public and to wait a while as people would be happy during Imran Khan’s reign.

You will see a lot of relief during Imran Khan’s government, so people should wait and be patient.

He believed that inflation would also be brought under control and people would see a lot of relief in the coming days.

Gillani has said he doesn’t agree with controversial claims that someone is paying for his kitchen. He said many big names in the world have missed the company of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his life, he said, Imran Khan never asked anyone for his personal good.

“I have personally found that he is very selfish and that he has never asked for a personal favor from anyone,” he added.

Syed Abbas Gillani said Imran Khan has always felt pain for the Pakistani public, making it clear that Khan cannot be influenced by any politician.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/pakistani-origin-canadian-astrologist-predict-1436280.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

