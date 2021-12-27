Where the hilly state lies on hydropower-India News, Firstpost

Himachal Pradesh is extremely rich in hydroelectric resources. Of the total hydroelectric potential of the State, 10,519 MW are exploited to date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mandi in Himachal Pradesh today, where he will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

Among the projects being launched, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Renukaji Dam project which had been on hold for around three decades.

As the hilly state gears up for Modis’ visit, here’s a look at his stance on the hydropower issue.

Hydropower in India

Hydropower is said to be a mature technology in India, with a long history dating back to 1897. As of March 31, 2020, India’s utility-scale installed hydropower capacity was 46,000 MW, or 12.3% of its total power generation capacity.

In July 2021, the country announced that it plans to add 26,000 megawatts (MW) of hydropower projects by 2030, adding that more than 9,000 MW of large hydropower projects are currently under construction.

A report published in Hindu Business Line said that the hydropower potential is mainly in the northern and northeastern regions. Arunachal Pradesh has the largest untapped hydroelectric potential of 47 GW, followed by Uttarakhand with 12 GW.

Hydroelectricity in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is extremely rich in hydroelectric resources. The state has about 25 percent of the national potential. About 27,436 MW of hydroelectric power can be generated in the state through the construction of various hydroelectric projects on the five perennial river basins.

Of the state’s total hydropower potential, 10,519 MW is operated to date, of which only 7.6% is under the control of the government of Himachal Pradesh while the rest is operated by the central government.

The state has several hydel projects such as Girinagar Hydel project, Bassi hydroelectric project, Rongtong Hydel project to name a few.

a) The Girinagar Hydel project

Located on the Giri River of Sirmour District, the Girinagar Hydel project, which was completed by the state government in 1966, has an installed capacity of 60 MW, with 2 units of 30 MW each. This project comes under the HPSEB and has been operational for 29 years.

b) Sanjay Vidyut Pariyojna

The Sanjay Vidyut Pariyojana in Kinnaur District on the Bhabha River is a complete underground project with a total installed capacity of 120 megawatts, containing 3 units of 40 megawatts each. The power project became operational in 1989-1990 at an estimated cost of Rs 167 crore.

c) Larji hydroelectric project

The Larji Hydroelectric Project is located on the Beas River in Kullu District with an installed capacity of 126 MW. The project was completed in September 2007.

d) Rongtong Hydel Project

Rongtong is the largest hydropower project in the world. Rongtong is a 2 MW project located in Lahaul-Spiti District on Rongtong Nullaha, a tributary of the Spiti River. Located at an altitude of 3600 meters in a snow-covered region, this was the first hydel project executed for the socio-economic upliftment of the tribes of this region.

Upcoming projects

With Modis’ visit to Mandi on Monday, the Renukaji Dam project, which had been on hold for about three decades, will come to life.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, the Renukaji Dam project, a 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Luhri Phase 1 hydroelectric project, a 210 megawatt dam built at a cost of more than 1,800 crore and is expected to generate more than 750 million units of electricity per year.

Another project for which he will lay the foundation stone is the Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project. This will be the first hydroelectric project in Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will produce more than 300 million units of electricity per year.

Modi will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu hydroelectric project. The 111 MW project was built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore. It will lead to the production of more than 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state generate revenues of a worth over 120 crore rupees per year.

Concerns about hydropower in Himachal

While many would praise the government for the hydropower projects in Himachal, environmentalists are raising red flags on these projects, saying they may not be as clean and green as claimed.

An NGO called Himdhara released a report highlighting the environmental risks and dangers posed by hydropower in Himachal Pradesh state.

The report cites that the construction of hydropower projects in the Himalayas is affecting the geological and ecological vulnerability of the Himalayan mountain range itself.

The Himdhara report also explains that the underground component of civil works in hydropower projects is quite large, involving explosions and blasting that exacerbate existing vulnerabilities and trigger impacts that have yet to be adequately studied and understood.

The report highlights four major impacts of this type of construction:

Geological impacts triggering landslides / slope failures leading to damage to roads, farms, houses

Hydrogeological impacts Drainage of springs and underground water sources

Manure dumping along rivers leading to increased siltation in forests and pastures

Neglect of safety leading to accidents

Environmental experts have said the need of the hour is a break on hydropower in the Himalayas to stop further devastation.

