Global perspective: Xi’s common prosperity agenda hits major redistributive hurdle



Copies of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book “The Governance of China” are on display in a bookstore in a shopping plaza in Beijing’s Olympic Winter Village on Friday, December 24, 2021. (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

The end of the year is fast approaching. Miraculously, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan is declining although the cause of the drop is unclear. All over the world the disease remains very active and now the new variant of omicron is emerging which makes many people uncomfortable. In the case of the Spanish flu 100 years ago, it took about three years for the pandemic to end. Even with the advancement of human science since then, defeating the invisible enemy is no easy task.

Amid the current pandemic, Japan has made great sacrifices to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, for which the world has expressed its admiration and gratitude. I want to express my deepest respect for the efforts of those involved. Now, the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are due to take place in February and March next year. China, which continues to pursue a zero COVID policy, has already put the country on high alert and restricted the movement of people. One can only hope that the matches will go off without major problems.

In China, political season has arrived as the country prepares for next year’s party convention. Secretary-General Xi Jinping held a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China in Tiananmen Square in July, wearing the same gray Zhongshan uniform as the portrait of Mao Zedong, the founding father of the People’s Republic of China, hung in Tiananmen , the gate of heavenly peace. This fall, it passed a landmark resolution tracing the last 100 years of the party’s history, devoting more than half of the document to its nine-year rule in an effort to strengthen its authority.

Xi is reversing the trend towards institutionalizing the governance of the Communist Party of China and the government, which had gradually come into being since the 1980s. Under the reign of his predecessor, Hu Jintao, the bureaucratic system fell apart. developed and, in some ways, perfected.

For example, a strict staff appraisal system was introduced for the promotion and hiring of managers, and a system for indexing performance in governance, workplace voting and written examinations was introduced. in place. The pyramid of nomenclature, so to speak, was perfectly visualized – the central party committee was to be formed by the heads of the party and government departments reporting directly to the political bureau and the Council of State, the secretaries of the provincial committees of the party and the heads of provinces, members of the central military commission, commanders and political commissioners of military regions, and heads of certain large public enterprises. Before the party congress, a system was even introduced for members of the central committee to vote on who would be the next members of the politburo, which sets policies and leads the party.

However, once Xi Jinping took office as secretary general, the system of recruiting executives based solely on their votes and exam results was corrected. The popular vote system in selecting the next politburo members has been abandoned. There have also been tough appointments, such as the elevation of Cai Qi, Xi’s former subordinate in Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, to the post of secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, even though he didn’t. was not a member of the central committee. Just as Mao Zedong disliked the bureaucratic regime, Xi took steps to “destroy the bureaucracy” under the pretext of strengthening the party leadership. As a result, the predictability of his appointments has been significantly reduced.

It is likely that Xi will continue to occupy the head of the party at the party convention next year. Will the old party presidency be reinstated, or will a more daring system of electing the supreme leader by a vote of all party members be introduced, or will the current secretary general and system be introduced? collective leadership be maintained? There seems to be a lot of internal debate, but it’s unclear at this point what kind of conclusion will be reached.

Five years ago, in 2016, the pros and cons of reestablishing the party’s chairmanship were discussed at the Beidaihe conference of top party leaders this summer, and in the fall, Xi spoke out. seen to confer the title of “core of the central leadership of the party.” At the party congress the following year, “Xi Jinping’s Thought” was enshrined in the party constitution as a guideline for action. In addition, all other politburo members were required to report to him on this. their annual work, and it is a well-known fact that the concentration of authority and power in Mr. Xi’s hands has progressed.

But what is the “Thought of Xi Jinping”? Although it is adorned with many words, it is difficult to succinctly describe what its essence is. In contrast, the basic messages were clear in previous additions to the party’s guidelines for action, such as Deng Xiaoping’s “development is the firm principle”, Jiang Zemin’s “three performances” and Hu’s “balanced development”. Jintao.

But in August of this year, Xi raised the banner of achieving common prosperity. “Since the 18th Party Congress in 2012,” when he became general secretary, Xi said, “the party center has firmly understood the new changes in the stage of development and has placed greater emphasis on gradual realization of the common prosperity of all people. “Hearing this statement, one feels that history has been rewritten again. In any case, it seems that Mr. Xi has decided to make the realization of common prosperity the centerpiece of his government goals, as he also called to consolidate the foundations of the long-term management of the party through this slogan.

This agenda is in line with the goals of the new administrations in Japan and the United States. The Kishida cabinet touts growth and distribution, while the Biden administration advocates diplomacy for the middle class. The fact that the governments of these countries have similar goals can only be attributed to the fact that they share the same understanding of the problems of our time.

Xi says growing income inequality and a shrinking middle class in some countries have led to social divisions and a flood of populism, which offers a serious lesson for China. He acknowledged that while the scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation boost economic development in China, they also seriously affect employment and income distribution, and effective measures are needed.

As the “third channel of distribution,” Xi referred to donations, and the move was effective in encouraging some founders of large IT companies and others to engage in charity one after another. . However, redistributive policies such as taxation and social security are still important in correcting income inequalities. Mr. Xi mentioned them. However, with regard to property taxes, he was content to say that he would do experiments (experiments are already underway), did not mention the introduction of an inheritance tax at all, and was unenthusiastic about social security, saying the government cannot do everything.

The achievement of common prosperity entails the deprivation of vested interests. The middle class, which has finally been able to own its home for the first time since the 1990s, also has special interests. As the growth rate continues to slow, will the Xi administration be able to carry out the distribution system reforms that the previous governments of Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao failed to implement? ? This will be a test of the governance power of his administration in the long run.

(By Akio Takahara, Professor, Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Tokyo)