When is Boris Johnson’s next announcement and are England about to go into lockdown?





Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement following a crucial meeting on the rise in Omicron cases in England. Today the Prime Minister will be briefed on the latest data on the Omicron coronavirus by the Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance. Mr Johnson will decide whether or not England will go into lockdown during the New Year after this meeting, according to reports. Click here for the latest Yorkshire Coronavirus news Live New measures have already entered into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but ministers have so far backed away by dictating new rules to those in England, hoping instead that warnings would encourage them. people to control their own behavior and reduce social contact. Enter your postal code for the latest Covid-19 data for your region The exact date and time has yet to be confirmed for Boris Johnson’s announcement, but there has been speculation today (Monday) is the earliest date we can expect a bet to be made. up to date. And Mirror reports suggest the prime minister will issue guidelines instead of legal restrictions after receiving key data from his science advisers. However, if any business began to exert unsustainable pressure on the NHS, the PM may feel the need to intervene with tighter restrictions. the To post reported that Mr Johnson was prepared to issue new guidelines rather than new rules, if today’s data briefing is positive. While the sources tell the Guardian that the Prime Minister would take stock after being encouraged by the improvement in data on Friday. New Year’s Eve parties should be given a cautious green light with tips for complying with Covid protective measures, the Express reported. The Times reported regardless of the decision taken today on the restrictions. weddings and funerals would be exempt from any new rule. It comes as the latest NHS figures showed more than 10,000 patients waited 12 hours to be admitted to hospital in November, up from 2,148 around the same time last year. While a record number of NHS trusts registered, patients had waited almost 24 hours between arriving at hospital by ambulance and their assessment. To get the latest email updates from Yorkshire Live, Click here

