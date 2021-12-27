Taxes Hit After 13 Years, Jokowi Ties SBY Record!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Tax revenue in 2021 successfully exceeded the target set in the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). This achievement was successfully regained 13 years ago under the administration of 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). Data from the General Tax Directorate of the Ministry of Finance as of December 26, 2021, the net amount of tax revenue is IDR 1 231.87 billion. This amount is equal to 100.19% of the target set in the state budget for fiscal year 2021 of IDR 1,229,600 billion. The Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, during his participation in the 4th meeting of the national leaders of the DGT at the headquarters of the DGT, said that it was a very good achievement, especially since there were still a few days left before the end of the year. “Today is a historic day. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the economic recovery is still underway, you were able to reach the 100% target even before the end of the year. , I would like to thank and appreciate all your extraordinary work. Thank you for what we have accomplished today. It is our disposition for the implementation of our tasks in the future “, he said in a official press release, Monday 12/27/2021). In addition, there were 138 Tax Service Offices (KPP) across Indonesia that managed to meet the target of tax revenue of over 100% of the target set for each KPP. In addition, a total of seven regional offices (Kanwil) succeeded in reaching the target of over 100% of the target set for each Kanwil, namely: 1. South Jakarta Regional Tax Office I; 2. Regional Directorate DGT of large taxpayers; 3. Special regional office of DGT Jakarta; 4. Regional offices of DGT in North, Central Sulawesi, Gorontalo and North Moluccas; 5. DGT West Kalimantan Regional Office; 6. Regional Directorate of DGT for South and Central Kalimantan; and 7. DGT North Jakarta Regional Office. Tax Director General Suryo Utomo revealed that there were many factors that made this success possible, but the most important was the support and participation of all obedient and obedient taxpayers in paying taxes. “We, all ranks of the Directorate General of Taxes, express our deepest gratitude for the support and participation of all taxpayers who, in such difficult conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are still obedient and obedient in fulfilling their tax obligations. to pay taxes, ”Suryo explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211227171859-4-302438/pajak-capai-target-setelah-13-tahun-jokowi-samai-rekor-sby The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos