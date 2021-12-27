Hutong Cat: The Fall of the Queen of China live streaming | World news

A government imposes a huge fine of $ 210 million (1.34 billion yuan) on an individual for something like tax evasion when he wants to send a message. If the individual is a celebrity it helps. The measure of punishment is the message here.

The message is for anyone below the most exposed individual at the top of the ladder, to those who look up, eager to follow the leader.

The government wants to get the message across that the ladder is being held by someone who can shake if there is a need to get a message across, and get it across quickly and forcefully.

Huang Wei, 36, who went by the nickname Viya, was at the top of China’s live streaming ladder. Until last week, the Chinese queen of live streaming was spoiled for choice if asked to describe the peak of her career in recent years.

Was it when she was sharing the screen with Kim Kardashian to sell worldly perfumes worldwide? Or when model and businesswoman Miranda Kerr wrote her profile for 2021’s most influential Time Magazines? Or was it when she sold a rocket launch service, yes, a rocket launch service – for a reduced price of $ 5.6 million (40 million yuan) last year?

She made a lot of money, according to some accounts, over $ 1 billion, on Taobao, China’s signature e-commerce platform. Huang could sell anything.

Earlier this week, the tax department in prosperous Hangzhou, a city of placid lakes and Alibaba, in east China’s Zhejiang Province, fined him $ 210 million. for tax evasion in 2019-2020.

Huang is said to have evaded 643 million yuan in taxes through means such as concealing personal income and false declarations between 2019 and 2020.

The fine was imposed on Huang Wei for collecting taxes, additional late fees and fines, the statement said.

The punishment meant the loss of employment.

Huangs several social media accounts with tens of millions of followers were deleted in the blink of an eye; she was thrown and thrown into the special hell reserved for celebrities convicted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The decision to penalize her, however, was a bit surprising. Huang seemed to be in the good books of the CPC, conscientiously doing his share of social responsibility, until recently.

There is no doubt that Huang had the backing of the ruling party who rewarded her, made her the face of an e-commerce-led rural poverty reduction program, and even gave her a valuable seat. at the national broadcaster China Central Televisions (CCTV) annual Spring Festival Gala this year

The televised gala is widely watched by hundreds of millions of people according to the official tally – a Chinese New Year program for which participants are carefully selected by the state.

She was at the forefront of a campaign to promote e-commerce in agriculture and boost China’s rural economy.

This is what the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua said about Huang in a glowing profile in March this year: For the past four years, Viya has helped poor households sell agricultural products from a total value of nearly 600 million yuan was honored with a national award for her efforts in the fight against poverty and the title of individual holder of the March 8 Red Banner, one of the highest honors bestowed on women outstanding events of the country by the China Women’s Federation.

So what happened?

Victor Shih, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of California at San Diego, has linked the Huang affair to President Xi Jinping’s campaign for common prosperity.

The tax rationale for recent detentions is clearly manifested as one aspect of the quest for common prosperity that calls for the rich to share their wealth with the Chinese people, Shih said.

The decision was tinged with populism.

Again, influencers are widely seen as rich and corrupt, so forcing them to pay taxes gives a note of populism. However, the wealthiest and most corrupt elites gamble on the stock market, and we have yet to see a crackdown in this area. Of course, any major crackdown will slow down economic activity in this sector, he added.

The other story is that this was just a step taken to regulate China’s live streaming industry after an unregulated boom in the past two years.

China is simply regulating this sector (so) the tax evasion that was prevalent in the sector is now regulated. The live streaming business itself is as good as it used to be, said Chen Jiahe of Novem Arcae Technologies.

There is no doubt that the numbers in the live streaming industry in China are extraordinary which means a lot of money is involved.

The value of the Chinese on-line commerce market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 280% between 2017 and 2020, to reach around $ 171 billion in 2020. This growth spurt has been intensified by the pandemic, and Chinese sales are expected to reach $ 423 billion by 2022, according to a report from a United States-based management consulting firm, McKinsey said in July.

According to Beijing-based iResearch, the number of live streamers in China has grown exponentially since 2018.

The number of streamers has increased and reached 1.23 million by the end of 2020, the firm said in a report in September.

The corresponding numbers in 2018 and 2019 were 149,000 and 275,000.

The official narrative is that after the focus on Viya, at the top of the live streaming ladder starring Austin Li Jiaqi, also known as Lipstick King, a million more will be lining up.

The review is part of a larger movement to steer the internet economy onto a healthier and strictly law-abiding path of growth, according to a state media report.

The story blurs.

It doesn’t explain what exactly happened to Viya, it doesn’t logically represent her downfall, her fantastic growth over the past few years surely hasn’t gone unnoticed by CPC watchdogs; that she was dumped shortly after her work was recognized by the government and recognized by Xinhua, quite simply, it does not match.

Why have government departments and agencies lined up behind it until recently?

This adds to the intrigue.

Viya apologized after being penalized.

I am deeply sorry for my violations of tax laws and regulations … [and] I fully accept the sanction imposed by the tax authorities.

Give a man a fish, feed him someday. Teach a man to fish, feed him for life, said Viya, quoted by Xinhua News Agency in the article published in March, adding that farmers are learning to fit in with the current boom in e-commerce.

I wonder what the message is to farmers now that Viya has gone bankrupt.