Capitol Panel to Investigate Trump Call to Willard Hotel Hours Before Attack | Attack on the US Capitol





Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, said the panel would open an investigation into Donald Trump’s phone call to prevent Joe Bidens from being certified as a ‘take place on January 6 a few hours before the uprising.

The president said the select committee intends to consider the phone call revealed by the Guardian last month whether it wins out in its legal efforts to get Trump’s White House records over the objections of the former president to executive privilege.

That’s right, Thompson said when asked by the Guardian if the select committee would review Trump’s phone call, and suggested House investigators had already started considering ways to investigate Trump’s request. that Biden not be certified as president on Jan.6.

Thompson said the select committee couldn’t ask the National Archives for tapes on specific calls, but noted that if we say we want all White House calls to go through Jan. 5 and 6, if it does does it on a White House phone, so obviously we’ll be looking there.

The Guardian reported last month that Trump, according to multiple sources, called lieutenants based at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC from the White House at the end of January 5 and sought ways to prevent Bidens’ certification of take place on January 6.

Trump first told the lieutenants that his vice president, Mike Pence, was reluctant to agree to the plan to requisition his ceremonial role during the joint session of Congress in a way that would allow Trump to retain the presidency for a period of time. second term, the sources mentioned.

But as Trump briefed them on the situation with Pence, the sources said on at least one call he insisted with his lieutenants on how to prevent Bidens’ certification from taking place on the 6th. January as part of a scheme to get more voters lists for Trump sent to Congress.

The former president’s remarks came as part of broader discussions he had with Willard’s lieutenants, a team led by Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn and the Trump strategist, Steve Bannon, on deferral of certification, the sources said.

In recent months, House investigators have sought to establish contact between Trump and Willard’s lieutenants, issuing a series of subpoenas and compelling testimony to crucial witnesses, including Bannon and Eastman.

But Thompson said the select committee would now investigate both the contents of Trump’s phone calls to Willard and the White House’s potential involvement, with the aim of stepping up pressure on the former’s inner circle. President.

If we get the information we requested, Thompson said of Trump’s White House select committee and Trump aides’ requests for files, those calls will potentially be mirrored at the Willard Hotel and anyone else. .

A spokesperson for the select committee declined to comment on what else such a line of inquiry might involve. But a subpoena to Giuliani, Trump’s senior lawyer at the Willard, is in sight, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Guardian reported that the night before the attack on Capitol Hill, Trump called Willard’s lawyers and non-lawyers separately, as Giuliani did not want non-lawyers involved in sensitive appeals and compromising lawyer privilege claims. -customer.

It was not clear whether Giulaini could invoke solicitor-client privilege as a means of evading subpoena investigation cooperation, but select committee member Congressman Jamie Raskin noted that protection does not confer broad immunity.

Attorney-client privilege does not serve to protect participants in a crime from a crime investigation, Raskin said. If that was the case, all you would have to do to rob a bank would be to bring a lawyer with you and seek advice along the way.

The Guardian also reported that Trump made several calls the day before the Capitol attack from the White House residence, his preferred workplace, as well as the West Wing, but he was unsure where he telephoned his principal lieutenants at the Willard. .

The distinction is important because phone calls made from the White House residence, even from a landline, are not automatically stored in files sent to the National Archives after an administration ends.

This means that even if the select committee in its litigation succeeds in extracting the detailed tapes of Trump calls from the National Archives for free, without the testimony of people familiar with what was said, House investigators could only learn the target and call time.

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/27/capitol-attack-panel-investigate-trump-call-willard-hotel-before-assault

