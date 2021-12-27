Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shares leopard video and gets trolled; people ask to share the inflation percentage





One Twitter user wrote that Khan only cares about tourism as the country grapples with poverty and inflation

File image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. PA

Furious at the surging prices of oil, gas and electricity in the country, Pakistanis followed Prime Minister Imran Khan after sharing a video clip of a rare snow leopard.

Imran Khan shared the music video on December 25 on his Twitter account. It shows a rare snow leopard roaring loudly and moving through the snow-capped area of ​​Khaplu, Gilgit-Baltistan, as reported by The GeoTV.

Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, Britain, the Pakistani prime minister wrote with the 45-second video clip.



Rare images of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB pic.twitter.com/M8OZEwKs1C

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

More snow leopard videos taken this year were sent. MashaAllah, their numbers are increasing due to my government's strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/0OLSxgQACI Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

More snow leopard videos taken this year were sent. MashaAllah, their numbers are increasing due to my government’s strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/0OLSxgQACI Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

Several people on Twitter raised their voices and asked Imran Khan to also post a video about the rising prices of several commodities in the country.

One Twitter user wrote that Prime Minister Khan only cares about tourism as the country grapples with poverty and inflation.

Bhai yeh videos tourism department walo keh twitter manages say karo post. Yeh kya tweets jaarahe ho?

(@hi__hassan) December 25, 2021

Another user wrote that people were not safe in Pakistan, however, leopards were increasing. “Government priorities must be set,” the user added. A third user criticized the Pakistani prime minister by asking him to share the video showing the percentage of inflation and the percentage of unemployment in the country. at least for your own good talk about an issue that matters in the elections you just lost kpk elec he added.

Alright, please also share a video showing gas and electricity prices, unemployment percentage, inflation percentage, state bank reserves, current account deficit Kuch khuda ka khof kr bhai at least for your own guys lost kpk elec usama khurshid Qureshi (@Usama_k_Qureshi) December 26, 2021

According to a report by ANI news agency released on December 8, the Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low of 177.43 rupees against the US dollar. NDTV reported that the Pakistani rupee has fallen 30.5% against the US dollar in 3.4 years under the government of Imran Khan. .

The unemployment rate also increased in the neighboring country, from 5.8% in 2017-18 to 6.9% in 2018-19. The data, according to the Labor Force Survey (LFS), was released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

