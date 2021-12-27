India freezes Mother Teresa’s charity accounts after Christmas religious tension

NEW DELHI, December 27 (Reuters) – The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in West Bengal, the political head of state said on Monday, after weekend events on the occasion of Christmas celebrations.

Hindu vigilantes disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including central Modi territory ahead of local elections in the coming months.

Die-hard Hindu groups affiliated with Modi’s party have repeatedly accused the culture ministry of running religious conversion programs under the guise of charity by providing poor Hindus and tribal communities with money, free education and a shelter.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“Shocked to hear that (at) Christmas the Union Ministry froze all the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s missionaries of charity in India! Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of state, wrote in a tweet.

“Their 22,000 patients and staff were left without food and medicine. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” said Banerjee, opposition leader and outspoken critic of the Modi government.

Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun who died in 1997, founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950.

Based in the eastern state of West Bengal, the MoC has more than 3,000 nuns around the world who run hospices, community kitchens, schools, leper colonies and homes for abandoned children.

MoC officials were not immediately available for comment, while the federal Home Office said the government will issue a statement once the initial investigation is completed.

“I urge the press not to mix the financial irregularities of a charity group with religious sentiments …

Vicar General Dominic Gomes of the Archdiocese of Calcutta said the freezing of West Bengal accounts was “a cruel Christmas present to the poorest of the poor.”

RELIGIOUS CONVERSIONS?

Since Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position in all states and launched small-scale attacks against religious minorities, claiming their action is to prevent religious conversions.

Christians and other critics say justification for preventing conversions is false, note Christians make up only 2.3% of India’s 1.37 billion people, while Hindus are the overwhelming majority .

The Hindu newspaper on Monday reported a disruption to Christmas celebrations over the weekend and last week, including the vandalism of a life-size statue of Jesus Christ in Ambala in Haryana, a northern state ruled by the Nationalist Party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) from Modi.

He also reported that activists burned a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions on Saturday outside a church in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Modi and the holiest city in Hinduism.

Anoop Shramik, a social activist from Varanasi, told Reuters he saw around two dozen people burn Santa Claus.

Christmas celebrations were also disrupted in Silchar in eastern Assam on Saturday after men, claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal – a right-wing group with close ties to the BJP, broke in from force in a church, NDTV, reported a local news channel. .

Contacted by telephone, the federal and state governments declined to comment on the protests.

Several Indian states have adopted or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge the freedom of belief and related rights that the Indian constitution guarantees to minorities.

Elias Vaz, national vice president of the Catholic Union of India, condemned the latest incidents.

“India’s strength is in its diversity and the people who made it on Christmas are the real anti-nationals,” Vaz said.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Saurabh Sharma, Subrata Nagchoudhury and Rupam Jain, editing by Barbara Lewis

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.