When is Boris Johnsons next Covid announcement? Date of PM update as Omicron data is about to be reviewed

Boris Johnson to review Omicron data before deciding whether or not to introduce measures after Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to receive Omicron data from the Christmas period before deciding whether restrictions in England will be tightened.

However, some warnings indicate that despite encouraging data, the NHS could still be stretched due to Omicron’s high transmissibility.

When is Boris Johnson’s next announcement?

Mr Johnson issued a statement on Tuesday (December 21) confirming that the UK government will not ask the British to follow additional rules ahead of the festive celebrations.

However, he warned that further restrictions could come after December 25.

Mr Johnson will receive the Omicron data from the Christmas period on December 27, before deciding whether additional measures are needed to limit the spread of the strain.

The Prime Minister faces increasing pressure to act after stricter Covid-19 rules have been established in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which will come into effect from Boxing Day.

Nightclub closures, stricter social distancing rules and limits on social diversity are some of the measures put in place.

Any new announcements are expected to be made from December 27, and with Parliament taking around two days to remember, the new measures announced are unlikely to take effect until around December 29.

And since December 27 and 28 are both public holidays, the process of introducing new measures will likely be slower.

As it stands, the government currently has no planned announcements for Covid, but previous announcements have tended to come in the short term.

What did Boris Johnson say about the new Covid rules?

In a pre-recorded clip earlier this week, Mr Johnson said the government reserves the right to take further action to protect public health due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

The prime minister said he and his cabinet were monitoring the situation hour by hour.

He said: Unfortunately I have to tell people that we will have to reserve the option of taking other steps to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS.

We will not hesitate to act.

Asked about the prospect of further restrictions, including on the hospitality industry, he explained: We are looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron in check and we won’t rule anything out.

But for now, I think we want people to focus on caution, so ventilation, masks in the right places, all the usual things about hand washing, but remember how contagious Omicron really is. .

I think what you are already seeing is that the UK public understands this and you can see in the behavioral patterns of people since we went to Plan B that they are changing the way they lead their lives, they change some of the assumptions they make about the things they want to do.

Mr Johnson said he regretted the impact on hospitality of Plan B and people socializing less, but added: if it can help reduce the R (infection rate), reduce the way the disease multiplies, it can be very useful to us and to the country.

But what really matters is that everyone gets vaccinated and boosted first and foremost because the booster really gives you a very high level of protection.

What restrictions could be announced?

Reports suggest Mr Johnson is considering implementing a two-week breaker lockout right after Christmas to curb the spread.

It is believed that an announcement was made after Christmas, with the new measures due to go into effect around December 28 or 29.

The telegraph also reported that the prime minister was offered three possible options to tackle the spread of Omicron, each varying in severity.

The first option would see families in England asked to limit the number of people they meet indoors during the holiday season, without law enforcement.

The second option would impose restrictions on household mixing, as well as the return of social distancing and an 8 p.m. curfew in pubs and restaurants.

Option three, which would be the strictest of all, would see a full lockdown put in place, most likely after Christmas.

However, around a third of Cabinet is said to be reluctant to support the introduction of new restrictions, including Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, according to the Times.

