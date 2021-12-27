Inaugurating the nickel smelter in Morowali, added value makes Jokowi happy





Loading…

President Joko Widodo inaugurated the PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry smelter in North Morowali, Central Sulawesi on Monday (12/27/2021). Photo / Febriono Tamenk.

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) inaugurate foundry nickel owned by PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry in North Morowali, Central Sulawesi. The Head of State appreciated the existence of this foundry and the added value it produces. Jokowi explained that this smelter produces ferronickel with a production capacity of 1,800,000 tonnes per year. The existence of this foundry, Jokowi said, will add value on several occasions. Also Read: Government Targets IDR 304 Trillion Investment From Value Added Minerals “Therefore, I really, I appreciate the construction of a smelter by PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry. And that will bring a lot of added value. From the nickel ore which is transformed into ferronickel, the added value has been multiplied by 14 ”, he declared, Monday (27/12/2020) 2021). In fact, he continued, if the nickel ore is turned into stainless steel, the added value will increase again by up to 19 times. In fact, the president continued, according to the report he received, Indonesia’s stainless steel exports would soar with the downstream. “And earlier, the coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga said that this year, it is estimated that our stainless steel exports will increase to around $ 20.8 billion. Usually, if we export raw materials, it doesn’t is that $ 1 billion to $ 2 billion. That’s a really big jump, “he said. Also read: The miracle of the prophet Moses splitting the ocean, here is the scientific proof Not only that, Jokowi is also proud as this foundry also absorbs 27,000 workers. This, he said, shows that the benefits of downstream can be directly felt by the community through the opening of great employment opportunities. “A number that is not that small is 27,000. So it will appear industry, industry, industry, industry, industry. 27,000, 30,000. 40,000. Recruitment like this is what we want. all our people, we all want them to work. Don’t just look at the raw materials that are exported to other countries. But they bring added value, as many jobs as possible for our country, “he said concluded. (you do)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekbis.sindonews.com/read/640483/34/resmikan-smelter-nikel-di-morowali-nilai-tambahnya-bikin-jokowi-happy-1640603560 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos