Imran Khan was not so wrong about the difference between human rights and the rights of Muslims





At the recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed his preferred role of Muslim cultural ambassador in general and urged the international community to be “sensitive to the tribal customs” of the Pashtuns. . Confusing them with those of the Taliban, the prime minister recognized the differences in human rights and women’s rights across cultures and argued that pushing for basic rights is futile if local patriarchal norms are not respected. .

The PM often speaks with superficial knowledge, but the justified outrage at these observations is misplaced. First, the Prime Minister’s call for cultural exception aligns with the majority of progressive NGOs in Pakistan and international donors, who tailor all of their projects in such a way as to avoid offending religious and cultural sensibilities or disrupting the patriarchal privilege. Second, many post 9/11 analysts and academics also cataloged Pashtun-Taliban culture, insisting that rather than terrorists or even fundamentalists, they should be understood as historical anti-imperialists or even Muslim politicians. . Finally, the conviction that human rights are incompatible with certain cultures echoes the conclusions of several respected scholars of Islam.

Legal scholar Naz Modirzadeh notes that Islamic law, as it is currently applied in many countries, violates international human rights law and, despite these well-known incongruities, the questions of Muslim scholars about the existence of ‘conflict largely benefit the Western public. (Caution here for those who are blindly outraged; just as the argument for secular resistance in majority contexts is not a rebuke of religion itself, the incompatibility mentioned here is not between Islam and human rights but Islamic laws as interpreted, drafted and implemented.)

Suspicions of human rights organizations as handmaids of anti-Muslim programs predate the events of September 11, but after 2001 the debate over Islamic law in conflict with international human rights law intensified . While secularists directly challenge the Islamic State, liberals and reformists seek to flatten, hybridize, adapt and merge these different regimes. The sacred being immutable, such exercises have resulted in recommendations of tempered or tempered universalism or in strategic legal maneuvers. However, such calls for a not-so-radical approach to human rights in Islam and for both sides to mitigate it do not offer solutions for the rights disputes regarding child marriage, inheritance. , custody of children, interfaith marriages, religious offenses, sexual autonomy, interest.

In addition to reformist efforts during General Musharraf’s reign, an entire body of elite LUMS academics have criticized the forced diagnostic-prognostic linkages of equality-espousing human rights standards while advocating for culturally religious laws. relevant to the fight against moral and financial corruption. They refused to admit their erroneous predictions that liberal reform of the Zina Law would be rejected by the pious masses. Disguised as sympathy for the common man, the claim of these benevolent intellectuals is that Sharia law is appropriate for the unwashed pious masses while liberal and secular human rights are reserved for themselves.

These moderates insist that Muslims suffer moral harm when Islamic laws are challenged and that the commitment and consensus of Islamists and students of the madrassas is needed. They fantasize about how discursive explanations will convince the righteous that blasphemy does not apply to non-Muslims and more slyly, some propose that minorities be classified as dhimmis so that they can benefit from formal protection. But when the prime minister offers to follow such recommendations, they lash out at the conservative daring of such a piety-driven policy. Religious policy depends on the control of women’s autonomy, minority inequalities, and a class-based economic system, so these halfway pipe dreams are not only defeatist but reek of majority vanity.

In contrast, despite the risks, Pakistani pioneers of human rights activists have resisted clerical authority, questioned the effectiveness of Islamic laws and policies, and attempted to expand rights while monitoring human rights violations. government commitments to international treaties. Asma Jahangir’s own opinions were crystal clear; a true liberal interpretation of Islam will never be widely accepted. In contrast, the timid liberalization of Islam will be more detrimental to women. For this, she was called a “liberal hawk” by the cancellers.

Researcher Reza Afshari refuted the idea that human rights violations in Iran were motivated only by Western imperialism and observed how cultural relativistic ethnographic exploration led to an academic demand for a retooling of the human rights discourse and practice. We should learn from the creeping fate of such companies, including India.

Those who believe that there is an incompatibility between rights regimes should not half-meditate on liberalizing Islamic laws or hope to shame the pious by making them follow the universal principles of individual freedoms, sexual autonomy or indivisible equality. They should explicitly advocate secular options without resorting to cultural or nationalist nativism.

Conversely, those who believe that human rights can come through Islamic doctrinal laws should urge the National Human Rights Commission to collaborate with the Council of Islamic Ideology and the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority and to renounce symbolic references to secular rights treaties. Instead, they should engage in divisive religious debates and engage Sharia-conscious activists, lawyers, judges, and experts to craft recommendations based on approaches to Islamic legal reform.

The Prime Minister has rightly identified the divergences between rights regimes, so instead of hiding behind the gray shades of centrism, it is time to assert a clear and reliable human rights framework rather than one. false neutrality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thefridaytimes.com/imran-khan-was-not-so-wrong-about-difference-between-human-rights-and-muslim-rights/

