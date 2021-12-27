Alex Jones calls Donald Trump ignorant or one of the most evil men who ever lived in a vaccine rant





Alex Jones is back, having another hit (pardon the pun) at Donald Trump after the former president urged people to get the Covid shot – calling him ignorant or one of the most men wicked who ever lived.

The right-wing anti-vaxxer gave his typical tirade during an Infowars show where the studio was decked out in garish Christmas decorations.

Despite the card games, it’s fair to say Jones wasn’t in the mood for Christmas as he expressed his fury in a rant about the former president’s position – not sure anyone has it. on his 2021 bingo card …

This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump. Either you are completely unaware of the so-called vaccine gene therapy that you helped implement with an operation speed warp, or you are one of the meanest men who ever lived to push this poisonous poison on. the public and attack your constituents when they are just trying to save their lives and the lives of others.

He added: What you said to Candace Owens … is nothing but a series of vile lies.

This comment refers to the interview Trump had with conservative talk show host Candace Owens where he admitted to receiving the Covid vaccine and praised its effectiveness (and in true Trump style took credit for it. deserved).

The 75-year-old said: I found a vaccine, with three vaccines.

All of them are very, very good.

I found three in less than nine months. It was to take five to twelve years.

While that response did not satisfy Owens, who replied: And yet, more people have died from COVID-19 this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you. And more people have taken the vaccine this year, so people are wondering how …

Trump then interrupted and defended vaccines: Oh no, vaccines work … the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take their vaccines. But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you’re protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.

Safe to say, this pro-vaccine take from Trump hasn’t worked out well with his electoral base and even led Owens to urge the Conservatives to take it slow because he’s old.

People often forget, like, Trump’s age … like they [his generation] came from a time before television, before the internet, before they could conduct their independent research, she said in an Instagram video on Thursday.

Returning to Jones, where he criticized the president’s chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, before urging Trump to change his stance or be associated with pure evil.

But now that you know it [Anthony] Fauci has hired you in a fraud, you must root yourself out of this lie, or you will be forever known as MVVP, the most valuable vaccine pusher, and the name Trump will be associated with pure evil.

Don’t go down in history like Josef Mengele 2.0, referring to the infamous Nazi doctor who performed medical experiments at the Auschwitz death camp.

Jones continued, calling Trump a coward while urging him to turn around, adding: Your legacy will be that of a monster. Your legacy will be that of a eugenicist. Your legacy will be that of a child killer, using medical tyranny.

Understandably, Jones’ Christmas Day rant sparked a big echo on social media – mostly from people who found the idea that anti-vaccines are crumbling over Trump and the party giveaway hilarious. perfect.

This is not the first time Jones has criticized Trump as he previously accused the former president of being part of the New World Order squad because he received the recall shot.

