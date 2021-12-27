President Joko Widodo at the inauguration of Ngloram Airport, Blora, Central Java, Friday (12/17/2021). SETPRES

There is a teak forest at Ngloram airport

Inauguration of the Ngloram Blora airport. The airport has a passenger terminal with an area of ​​3,526 square meters and a capacity of up to 210,000 passengers per year.

On December 17, 2021, at around 07:00 WIB, a special ATR 72-600 aircraft landed at Ngloram Airport, Blora Regency, Central Java Province. Moments later, they exited the plane of President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and their entourage, which had previously taken off from Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Base in Jakarta.

Upon arrival at Ngloram Airport, Blora Regency, Central Java Province, President Jokowi inspected a number of airport facilities and opened the airport. During the inauguration ceremony, President Jokowi was accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and other officials involved.

As of November 26, 2021, Citilink has been operating at Ngloram Airport, serving flights to Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta. “And it’s always full and we hope that later when it’s full, it continues and track1,500 meters is not enough, we will extend it to 2,000 meters, ”President Jokowi said.

Ngloram airport has one runway, track, 1,500 x 30 meters long. In the future, the runway at Ngloram airport will be extended from 1.5 kilometers to 2 kilometers. The airport area is approximately 27 hectares equipped with taxiway 142 meters x 23 meters, apron 90 meters x 60 meters.

The airport is capable of landing ATR 72 aircraft. In addition, Ngloram Airport has a passenger terminal with an area of ​​3,526 square meters which can accommodate up to 210,000 passengers per year.

The presence of Ngloram airport should also accelerate economic activity in the regencies of Blora, Bojonegoro, Tubang, Ngawi, Purwodadi, in Rembang. “I think it’s closer if you want to fly from Ngolram airport. We hope that economic activity will improve, investment will go to Cepu, Bojonegoro, more and more, the distribution of goods from region to region and province to province will also grow and get better, ”President Jokowi said.

President Jokowi also praised the unique design of the passenger terminal at Ngloram Airport. “I saw earlier that the terminal is also large enough to accommodate around 210,000 passengers per year, very large. It is designed as if we were under a teak forest because Blora is indeed very famous for its teak forest. and that is also very good, “said President Jokowi.

Ngloram Airport Terminal is uniquely designed according to the character of Blara with the concept of eco airport. The main pillars are likened to a teak tree, and the roof looks like teak leaves. When you stand under the terminal it feels like you are under a grove of teak, which is Blora’s hallmark. Likewise, the ceiling with the holes adds to the impression as if the leaves of a teak tree are shaded.

The design of the terminal is the result of a competition organized by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport. All mentioned the concept of teak as a trademark of Blora.

The entrance to the airport is approximately 870 meters long with two lanes on the right and left and a road width of 16 meters. Hot mixed asphalt is used and there are various facilities such as lights and others. The airport is equipped with car parks and aviation accident assistance and firefighting facilities (PKPK).

The airport is also equipped with lactation rooms (breastfeeding), machines x-ray luggage, pass through metal detector (WTMD), as well as goods carts. In addition, outside the terminal there is also baggage tow tractor (BTT), firefighters and various other equipment.

Ngloram Airport, located in Ngloram Village, Cepu District, Blora Regency, Central Java, previously owned by PT Pertamina (Persero) was built in 1978 and ceased to operate in 1984. Initially, this airport was built specifically to support the development of oil and gas. mining projects (oil and gas) in Blora and its surroundings. Ownership of this airport was then transferred from PT Pertamina to the Ministry of Mines and Energy in 1988.

The provincial government of Central Java sent a letter in August 2007 to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) requesting that the Ngloram airport, which is an asset of the ministry, be transferred to the Ministry of Transport so that ‘it can be activated. After being transferred to the Ministry of Transport in 2018, it was built a year later until its completion in November 2021. The construction used APBN funds amounting to 132 billion rupees.

Operating Ngloram Airport as a commercial airport is seen as an alternative for connectivity and accessibility for people in Central Java, such as Blora, Bojonegoro and surrounding areas. In addition, he should be able to improve the economy in the area around the airport. Thus, if previously flights were made through Juanda International Airport in Surabaya and General Ahmad Yani International Airport in Semarang, they can now go to Ngloram Airport.

Over the past year a number of planes have landed. From King Air B2000GT, NAM AIR Type JATR 72-600. Now, by cooperating with Citilink, the airport once again serves commercial flights. The schedule is twice a week, Monday and Friday. With the Blora-Jakarta line (Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport).

Author: Eri Sutrisno

Publisher: Ratna Nuraini / Elvira Inda Sari

You can repost, rewrite and / or copy this content by citing the source Indonesia.go.id