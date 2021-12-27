Politics
Xi Jinping regime urged to ban Chinese citizens celebrate Christmas
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
President’s government ChinaXi jinpingwould have forbidden its citizens to celebrate Hari Nativewhich is considered identical to western culture.
An unofficial priest in southern China’s Guangdong Province said local police contacted him on December 22 to make sure his church was not having any Christmas celebrations.
The priest named Chen said police used the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to ban Christmas celebrations.
“In our city, we are not allowed to organize Christmas gatherings, not even parties. It happens in [provinsi] Henan and other places using the pandemic as an excuse, ”Chen said.
“We can now only organize online meetings (to celebrate Christmas),” he added.
Besides Chen, a pastor from the Shandong Provincial Church under the pseudonym John said similar restrictions apply in his area.
“They (the Chinese authorities) warned us before Christmas not to have (Christmas-related) activities. Similar rules are the same for some churches outside the city,” John said.
“You can only carry out activities (Christmas celebrations) in peace,” he explained, adding to Free Asia Radio.
The Chinese government has also reportedly removed various references and content related to Christmas celebrations from social media platforms in China.
Local authorities in the southwestern region of Guangxi even issued a circular warning to every elementary and middle school and students not to hold Christmas activities.
According to a circular issued by the Rongan Education Department, schools should refrain from celebrating “foreign festivals” and focus on preserving traditional Chinese culture.
A Chinese citizen, Josei Wang, also admitted that it is increasingly difficult to celebrate Christmas with his family. In fact, Wang and his family have been celebrating Christmas regularly since 2016 even though they are not Christians.
Christmas is not a national holiday in China. In fact, at least 68 million Chinese citizens are Christians, or 5 percent of the total population of the Bamboo Curtain Country, as reported. The South China Morning Post.
Christmas has also become the most popular religious holiday in China since the mid-1990s. Many Chinese people celebrate Christmas even if they are not Christians.
However, since the era of President Xi Jinping’s government that focused on nationalism and combating foreign influence, it has become increasingly difficult for Chinese citizens to celebrate Christmas.
A number of internet comments on Weibo, a social media platform like Twitter, debated the ban.
“What is the legal basis? Said Weibo user @Small_fish_bottle.
Meanwhile, some internet users are actually supporting this government movement.
“We want to have confidence in our own culture! Ban foreign products and foreign cultural festivals! Another Weibo user @The_wind_blows said.
Several other netizens also agreed that Christmas should not be celebrated in public places, including schools.
The Christmas ban also comes as China prepares to regulate religious content on social media from March 1, 2022.
“Once again, the Chinese Communist Party is using legalistic methods to limit and undermine the religious freedom rights of Chinese citizens,” said Bob Fu, chairman of the Christian religious rights group ChinaAid.
“Police and state authorities will now intervene in online religious activities, the next step in the suppression of religious freedom by the Chinese Communist Party,” Fu said.
(rds)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/internasional/20211227183440-113-739278/rezim-xi-jinping-disebut-larang-warga-china-rayakan-natal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]