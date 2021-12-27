Xi Jinping regime urged to ban Chinese citizens celebrate Christmas

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

President’s government ChinaXi jinpingwould have forbidden its citizens to celebrate Hari Nativewhich is considered identical to western culture.

An unofficial priest in southern China’s Guangdong Province said local police contacted him on December 22 to make sure his church was not having any Christmas celebrations.

The priest named Chen said police used the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to ban Christmas celebrations.

“In our city, we are not allowed to organize Christmas gatherings, not even parties. It happens in [provinsi] Henan and other places using the pandemic as an excuse, ”Chen said.

“We can now only organize online meetings (to celebrate Christmas),” he added.

Besides Chen, a pastor from the Shandong Provincial Church under the pseudonym John said similar restrictions apply in his area.

“They (the Chinese authorities) warned us before Christmas not to have (Christmas-related) activities. Similar rules are the same for some churches outside the city,” John said.

“You can only carry out activities (Christmas celebrations) in peace,” he explained, adding to Free Asia Radio.

The Chinese government has also reportedly removed various references and content related to Christmas celebrations from social media platforms in China.

Local authorities in the southwestern region of Guangxi even issued a circular warning to every elementary and middle school and students not to hold Christmas activities.

According to a circular issued by the Rongan Education Department, schools should refrain from celebrating “foreign festivals” and focus on preserving traditional Chinese culture.

A Chinese citizen, Josei Wang, also admitted that it is increasingly difficult to celebrate Christmas with his family. In fact, Wang and his family have been celebrating Christmas regularly since 2016 even though they are not Christians.

Christmas is not a national holiday in China. In fact, at least 68 million Chinese citizens are Christians, or 5 percent of the total population of the Bamboo Curtain Country, as reported. The South China Morning Post.

Christmas has also become the most popular religious holiday in China since the mid-1990s. Many Chinese people celebrate Christmas even if they are not Christians.

However, since the era of President Xi Jinping’s government that focused on nationalism and combating foreign influence, it has become increasingly difficult for Chinese citizens to celebrate Christmas.

A number of internet comments on Weibo, a social media platform like Twitter, debated the ban.

“What is the legal basis? Said Weibo user @Small_fish_bottle.

Meanwhile, some internet users are actually supporting this government movement.

“We want to have confidence in our own culture! Ban foreign products and foreign cultural festivals! Another Weibo user @The_wind_blows said.

Several other netizens also agreed that Christmas should not be celebrated in public places, including schools.

The Christmas ban also comes as China prepares to regulate religious content on social media from March 1, 2022.

“Once again, the Chinese Communist Party is using legalistic methods to limit and undermine the religious freedom rights of Chinese citizens,” said Bob Fu, chairman of the Christian religious rights group ChinaAid.

“Police and state authorities will now intervene in online religious activities, the next step in the suppression of religious freedom by the Chinese Communist Party,” Fu said.

